Murder suspect apprehended by Hoquiam PD

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the Hoquiam Police Department was alerted by the Aberdeen Police Department to a homicide suspect heading toward Hoquiam in a light blue Toyota with Oregon plates.

All available Hoquiam police units immediately began searching for the vehicle. Hoquiam’s Lt. Jeff Salstrom spotted the suspect vehicle heading northbound on U.S. Highway 101. Aberdeen Police Officer Josh Mullins, who had taken up a position further north, coordinated with Hoquiam units as they approached.

A high-risk felony stop was conducted on the 500 block of U.S. Highway 101 and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The Hoquiam Police Department said in statement, “We are proud of the strong partnership and communication we share with our neighboring agencies. This swift and coordinated response is a testament to the teamwork and professionalism of everyone involved.”