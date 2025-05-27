Motorcyclists strikes deer on U.S. Highway 101 near Raymond

Ezra McCampbell
At about 8:04 p.m. on Saturday, May 24, a motorcycle vs. deer accident on U.S. Highway 101 near Street Road was reported to Pacific County Dispatch. A Raymond Fire Department ambulance crew was the first to arrive at the accident scene followed by Pacific County Fire District 3 firefighters and South Bend Fire Department firefighters. The responding firefighters assisted the ambulance crew backboard the patient and load up the patient into the ambulance. The rider was transported to Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital by a Raymond ambulance crew. Both lanes of state Route 101 were shut down until about 10 p.m. while the Washington State Patrol conducted their accident investigation and the motorcycle was towed away.