Montesano School District publishes water quality remediation plan

On Nov. 12, the Montesano School District published its Water Quality Remediation Plan that outlines the timeline for replacing outlets with lead test results at or above 5 parts per billion (ppb) throughout Beacon Elementary, Simpson Elementary, and Montesano Jr. Sr. High School.

This remediation plan is in response to the elevated lead levels that were found following Department of Health testing that was done on May 19 and July 15. The test results were sent to the Montesano School District on June 20 and Aug. 7, and on Aug. 26, the school district issued a letter to families and staff.

In total, 74 outlets are being replaced. A $50,000 grant from the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction will cover all costs of the project, Superintendent Dan Winter shared via email.

The remediation work will occur between Dec. 22 to Jan. 6. Depending upon the outlet, they have either been temporarily shutoff or are hand-wash only.

The Water Quality Remediation Plan is available on the school district’s website and is available for public comment – https://www.monteschools.org/district-update.