Missing woman’s remains found near Ocean Shores

On Oct. 22, Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the report of possible human remains located on the beach just outside of Ocean Shores.

Detectives responded to the scene and began an immediate investigation.

Through their work and the work of the Grays Harbor Coroner’s Office, the remains were identified as belonging to 51-year-old Annie Michelle Fears, a resident of Tacoma. Fears’ family has been notified, and “our hearts go out to them during this incredibly difficult time,” according to the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office.

This investigation remains ongoing. Fears was said to be unhoused and was possibly suffering from mental health disorders. The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help — if you ever came across Fears or know her, contact Detective Justin Rivas at the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office, 360-964-1777.

Your information could be vital in helping bring answers to Fears’ loved ones.