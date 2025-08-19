Missing kayaker’s body recovered near the Westport jetty

The body of a woman from Ocean Shores who went missing while kayaking with her husband has been recovered.

The 79-year-old woman was reported missing on Monday, Aug. 11. A search was initiated by Ocean Shores Police, Grays Harbor Sheriffs Department, and the United States Coast Guard but she was not located.

Two days later this past Wednesday a body matching the description of the kayaker was found near the jetty in Westport. The Grays Harbor Coroner’s Office was called to the scene for the investigation and recovery.

The decedent was removed from the beach and transported to the Thurston County Coroner’s Office to determine the cause and manner of death.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River received a report at approximately 6 p.m., Monday, via Grays Harbor dispatch for an overdue kayaker that had not been seen by her husband for the past hour after getting separated due to weather in the vicinity of Oyhut Bay.

The Coast Guard immediately dispatched a helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Astoria and a boat crew from Coast Guard Station Grays Harbor. At approximately 7:20 p.m., the helicopter crew located an overturned green kayak matching the description of the one belonging to the missing woman.

Coast Guard crews searched until 11:30 p.m. Assisting with the search were first responders from multiple partner agencies, including Grays Harbor fire and police departments, Grays Harbor County Sheriff, Ocean Shores Police and Washington State Parks.

At sunrise Tuesday, around 6 a.m., a first light search was also conducted by Station Grays Harbor and an aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles. There were no signs of the missing woman prior to suspension of the search.