McCleary is ready for Christmas

Lights strung up at city hall, colorful inflatables at Beerbower Park, and holiday decorations hung from poles are in place for Christmas in McCleary, which is scheduled for this Saturday, Dec. 6.

Sponsored by the McCleary Civic Renewal Council, this daylong event begins at 8 a.m. at the McCleary School with a Santa Breakfast. tree auction, gift shop, and photos. Later in the morning, Christmas shopping begins at 10 a.m. at the McCleary Museum and VFW Hall.

In the afternoon, Beerbower Park will host the Jingle Bear Trot, which features a costume contest with cash prizes. Registration opens at 2:30 p.m. and the fun run begins at 3 p.m. Following the fun run, the Bear Festival Royalty will serve hot cocoa and baked goods at the Beerbower Park kitchen.

And at 6 p.m. is the lighting of the train, with the Spodyfest Christmas Convoy scheduled to come through town shortly afterward. The evening is capped off with the McCleary Hotel hosting a vintage board game night at 6:30 p.m.