Aberdeen’s 2026 Library in the Parks starts June 16
Published 1:30 am Friday, June 5, 2026
The Library in the Parks program celebrates 16 years serving the community at the city parks of Aberdeen.
The staff at the Aberdeen Timberland Library has planned 11 weeks of activities for all ages at four Aberdeen city parks. They will spend time creating memories, building with magnetic tiles or giant Tetris, working on our creative skills, making new friends, reading in the shade, and enjoying the fresh summer breeze.
What is Library in the Parks?
This program is offered through the generous support of multiple community partners. The Aberdeen School District provides free meals for children in the community, the YMCA distributes food and provides sports equipment to borrow, and the Aberdeen Parks Department caretakes for these lovely outdoor third spaces in our community.
Library in the Parks starts on Tuesday, June 16 and runs though Friday, Aug. 28.
This is a free all-ages program for families, caretakers, grandparents and children to enjoy.
Storytime in the Park happens on Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at North End Park.
Free meals are served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at these city of Aberdeen Parks: Peterson Park, Finch Park, North End Park and Garley Park.
Free summer performances
The Magician Jeff Evans, Tuesday, July 21 at Peterson Playfield
The Reptile Lady, Thursday, July 23 at North End Park
Where to find Library in the Parks
Library in the Parks starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at the following parks:
Tuesdays: Peterson Playfield, 2400-2498 Bay Ave., Aberdeen
Wednesdays: Finch Park, Cherry St., Aberdeen
Thursdays: North End Park, 1509 Young St., Aberdeen
Fridays: Garley Park, 1303 W Huntley St., Aberdeen
What activities can you enjoy at the Library in the Parks program?
Decorating die-cuts with stickers
Rock painting
Giant bubbles
Oil pastels on black paper
Button making
Scratch art
Giant Tetris
Magnetic tile building
Giant Connect 4
Bouncing balls
Dinosaurs and construction vehicles
Checking out books for all ages
Come join them for a free lunch, meet a new friend or two, and make some memories this summer at the Library in the Parks.