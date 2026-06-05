Aberdeen’s 2026 Library in the Parks starts June 16

The 2026 Aberdeen Library in the Parks program gets under way June 16.

The Library in the Parks program celebrates 16 years serving the community at the city parks of Aberdeen.

The staff at the Aberdeen Timberland Library has planned 11 weeks of activities for all ages at four Aberdeen city parks. They will spend time creating memories, building with magnetic tiles or giant Tetris, working on our creative skills, making new friends, reading in the shade, and enjoying the fresh summer breeze.

What is Library in the Parks?

This program is offered through the generous support of multiple community partners. The Aberdeen School District provides free meals for children in the community, the YMCA distributes food and provides sports equipment to borrow, and the Aberdeen Parks Department caretakes for these lovely outdoor third spaces in our community.

Library in the Parks starts on Tuesday, June 16 and runs though Friday, Aug. 28.

This is a free all-ages program for families, caretakers, grandparents and children to enjoy.

Storytime in the Park happens on Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at North End Park.

Free meals are served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at these city of Aberdeen Parks: Peterson Park, Finch Park, North End Park and Garley Park.

Free summer performances

The Magician Jeff Evans, Tuesday, July 21 at Peterson Playfield

The Reptile Lady, Thursday, July 23 at North End Park

Where to find Library in the Parks

Library in the Parks starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at the following parks:

Tuesdays: Peterson Playfield, 2400-2498 Bay Ave., Aberdeen

Wednesdays: Finch Park, Cherry St., Aberdeen

Thursdays: North End Park, 1509 Young St., Aberdeen

Fridays: Garley Park, 1303 W Huntley St., Aberdeen

What activities can you enjoy at the Library in the Parks program?

Decorating die-cuts with stickers

Rock painting

Giant bubbles

Oil pastels on black paper

Button making

Scratch art

Giant Tetris

Magnetic tile building

Giant Connect 4

Bouncing balls

Dinosaurs and construction vehicles

Checking out books for all ages

Come join them for a free lunch, meet a new friend or two, and make some memories this summer at the Library in the Parks.