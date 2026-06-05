Harbor Happenings

ABERDEEN

Aberdeen Clean-Up, organized by Chehalis River Stewardship Project, is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon, every Saturday, meeting at the Boone Street Boat Launch to disperse supplies and go over the plan.

Boy Scout Pack 4005 will meet at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at St. Andrews Episcopal Church. For more information, call 360-305-5212

Indivisible Aberdeen will meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 13. at the Aberdeen Timberland Library and host a No Kings Day sign-waving rally from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 14, at Zelasko Park.

Family Caregiver Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at the Olympia Area on Aging office. All caregivers are invited. For more information, call 360-538-2458.

Aberdeen Bridge Club hosts a sanctioned ACBL bridge game every Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at Harbor Calvary Church. New players are invited and partners are guaranteed for those attending on their own. For more information, contact Randy Ross at 360-591-5928 or Randy55.Ross@gmail.com

Salmonberry Band members practice every Friday at 1 p.m. at the Aberdeen Art Center. All singers and those who play ukuleles and other portable instruments are invited. For more information, call 360-533-4897.

Aberdeen Clothing Bank, 301 North G St., is open 9:30-11:45 a.m. Mondays, 9:30-11:45 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Thursday they are open from 9:30-11:30 a.m. for donations only.

TOPS Chapter Wa 1200 has weigh-in from 8:30-9:30 a.m. every Monday at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church. Meeting begins at 9:45. For more information, call 800-932-8677.

HOQUIAM

Three R’s Thrift Store is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 3101 Cherry Street

Grays Harbor Audubon Society will meet at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 14, at the Hoquiam Timberland Library. Gretchen Newberry will host a talk on The Secret Life of Nighhawks,

Test of Time Car Club will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 8, in the downstairs meeting room at the Hoquiam Timberland Library. For more information, call 360-589-3341.

Grays Harbor Genealogical Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 13, in the Hoquiam Timberland Library’s downstairs meeting room. For more information, visit graysharborgenealogy.com or email info@GraysHarborGenealogy.com

Boy Scout Pack 4052 and Troop 1819 will meet every Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Lincoln Elementary School. For more information, call 360-204-1516.

COSMOPOLIS

Cosi Senior Center will offer lunch at noon every Tuesday, followed by social activities.

MONTESANO

Chess Social Time is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 19, at Montesano Timberland Library.

Pinochle is played at 6 p.m. every Thursday at the Monte Moose.

ELMA

Cub Scout Pack 4014 will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at the Elma Grange. For more information call 360-556-3342.

Boy Scout Troop 4014 will meet at 6 p.m, Monday, June 8, at Abundant Life Church For more information, call 360-556-3342.

Elma Al-Anon family group meetings are scheduled for 7 p.m. every Thursday at Faith Lutheran Church.

McCLEARY

McCleary Museum will host a free family carnival from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 13.

Narcotics Anonymous will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at 158 N. Summit.

OCEAN SHORES

TOPS Chapter Wa 1425 has weigh-in at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the Ocean Shores Library. Meeting begins at 10:15. For more information, call 360-591-8450.

Ocean Shores Bridge Club offers duplicate bridge at 12:30 p.m. every Monday at Ocean Shores Inn and Suites. Partners are not necessary. $2 fee. For more information, call 360-310-2048 or 360-289-3261.

Coastal Interpretive Center, 1033 Catala Ave. SE, is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with exhibits on the coast, shipwrecks, forestry, logging and the history of Ocean Shores. Admission is $5 per person/$10 per family.

NORTH BEACH

Museum of the North Beach has temporarily moved to its historic Dorothy Anderson Cabin on Meriweather Street (at the north end of Crescent Park) in Seabrook. Open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 360-591-8572.

For more information about the What’s Happening column contact karen.barkstrom@thedailyworld.com or call 360-537-3925.