Man missing after slipping into Sol Duc Falls on Sunday

On Sunday at about 1 p.m., the Clallam County Fire Department was dispatched to Sol Duc Falls for a person who had gone over the falls.

Their crews worked with Olympic National Park and the Forks Fire Department to search for the individual. Crews were unable to locate anyone nearby, but identified a small cove downstream that may be a safe haven. Crews assembled a high-angle rope system to lower a rescuer about 60 feet over an embankment to check, but nothing was found.

Olympic National Park teams are continuing recovery search efforts downstream with the use of park personnel and a drone.

Olympic National Park officials have not yet released the identity of the person pending notification of next of kin.

Witnesses said they saw the person attempt to move between the rocky outcroppings, slip into the falls, resurface, then submerge again.

Sol Duc Falls is a popular destination on the north side of Olympic Park, accessible by a 1.8-mile out-and-back hike. The falls splits into as many as four channels and cascades about 50 feet into a narrow, rocky canyon.

“He just hopped from the dry rock to a wet rock in the middle of the falls. It was wet and mossy and the falls are so fast right now so he just went over,” said hiker Isabella Plaza in a thread about the fall in the Friends of Olympic National Park Facebook group.