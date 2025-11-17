Man facing criminal charges after Friday morning wreck

A 21-year-old Tenino man was hospitalized after he allegedly struck another vehicle before hitting the center guardrail on U.S. Highway 12 in Grays Harbor County Friday, Nov. 14, according to a news release from the Washington State Patrol.

Diego J. Coyote was reportedly transported to Harbor Regional Health in Aberdeen. He was charged with driving under the influence and second-degree negligent driving.

According to the state patrol, Coyote was driving a 2010 Dodge Challenger westbound on Highway 12 at milepost 5 in Central Park about 7:44 a.m. when he collided with a trailer attached to a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck.

The Challenger then “struck the center guardrail” and “came to rest in the westbound lanes” according to the state patrol.

Both the driver of the truck, Kristopher J. Cain, 41, of Aberdeen, and his passenger, Alexander Wendling-Wallace, 27, of Hoquiam, were reportedly uninjured.

All three involved in the collision were wearing seatbelts, according to the state patrol.

The official cause of the accident was listed as “following too close.”

The Challenger was considered totaled. The truck suffered no damage and was able to drive from the scene. The trailer reportedly received “non-reportable” damage.