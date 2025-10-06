Man faces vehicular homicide charge following Sunday crash

RAYMOND — Despite the best efforts of emergency responders, a person died following a crash on Sunday on U.S. Highway 101 around milepost 60 between Smith Creek and Butte Creek Roads.

The crash was discovered by other travelers at about 10:45 a.m.

The first units on scene found an SUV with significant front-end damage in the middle of the roadway and a van that had gone over a guardrail off the northbound lane and down an embankment.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the SUV was heading southbound on U.S. Highway 101 when it crossed the center line and struck the van. Both vehicles then spun with the SUV coming to a rest in the middle of the roadway facing northbound and the van tumbling down the embankment coming to a rest facing southbound.

The crash is being handled as a potential vehicular homicide, meaning the driver of the 2018 Jeep Cherokee — Rex M. Mullikin, 26, of Rock Springs, Wyoming — is suspected of either being under the influence or was driving recklessly. He is in Pacific County Jail.

The driver of the 2007 Dodge Caravan was identified as Jeremy M. Wetherald, 50, of Lacey. Wetherald died on scene after firefighters extricated him from the wreck. His passenger, Judith E. Holden, 73, of Hoquiam was transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital with injuries.

An air ambulance responded to the scene and landed on U.S. Highway 101 just south of Smith Creek Road — which resulted in the roadway being completely closed while it waited to fly the van driver from the scene.

Members of the air ambulance crew were shuttled to the crash scene by other responders to prepare the patient to be transported. While the helicopter was on the ground U.S. Highway 101 was shut down in both directions.

At about 1 p.m., an ambulance transported the air ambulance crew back to the helicopter without a patient.

Firefighters that worked the scene were visibly shaken. One officer noted that upon their arrival the patient initially was conscious and alert.

The area of the crash has been the location of numerous crashes that have resulted in serious injuries and fatalities.