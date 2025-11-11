Major General Eldon A. Bargewell honored in Hoquiam

This past summer, the Major General Eldon A. Bargewell Foundation held the first biennial Maj. Gen. Eldon A. Bargewell Delta Park Remembrance and Celebration in Hoquiam.

The event honored the life and legacy of Maj. Gen. Eldon A. Bargewell, one of America’s most decorated special operations officers and a native son of Hoquiam. Dedicated on Armed Forces Day in 2023, Delta Park serves as a lasting tribute to his extraordinary service and sacrifice.

From eldonbargewell.org: “Eldon Bargewell graduated from Hoquiam High School in 1965. He attended Grays Harbor College from 1965-1967 and played on the Choker football team. Eldon left GHC before completing his degree to join the US Army in 1967.

“During his service in Vietnam, he earned the nation’s second highest medal for valor, the Army Distinguished Service Cross. When he retired in 2006, he was the most decorated active duty soldier. In 2010 he was the recipient of the Bull Simons Award, given by U.S. Special Operations Command to the person who exemplifies the esprit, values, and skills of the special operations warrior.”

The celebration held in July brought together family, friends, veterans, service members, and the Hoquiam community for a weekend of remembrance, fellowship, and patriotic commitment.

“This is a tribute to the service of Major General Bargewell,” said Jay Fry, the chairman of the Major General Eldon A. Bargewell Foundation at the ceremony. “We proudly recognize all who have served, veterans who served with the general, those who served in general.”

Colonel Scott White served as the keynote speaker for the event.

“(Bargewell) was the absolute best of the best and his Distinguished Service Cross, four Purple Hearts, three Bronze Star medals, valor, and numerous other accolades, and awards …,” White said during his remarks. “Major General Eldon Bargewell for 40 years protected and served this nation, recognized as one of the highest decorated and most exquisitely trained and battle hardened wearers of our nation’s ‘battle rattle.’”

The next Maj. Gen. Eldon A. Bargewell Delta Park Remembrance and Celebration will take place in 2027.