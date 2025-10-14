Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel donates $90K to nine local nonprofits

Grays Harbor recipients include Timber Tails K9 Rescue in Oakville, Hope from Horses in Elma and Twin Harbors Wildlife Center in Montesano.

Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel announced a major investment in local community welfare this week, donating a total of $90,000 to be divided equally among nine different nonprofit organizations serving Thurston, Lewis and Grays Harbor counties.

Each of the nine selected organizations will receive an unrestricted donation of $10,000 to support their critical programs and services.

Recipients include Pope’s Place in Centralia, Madison Grove Farm in Winlock, Veterans Memorial Museum in Chehalis, Timber Tails K9 Rescue in Oakville, Hope from Horses in Elma, Twin Harbors Wildlife Center in Montesano, ROOF in Rochester, Concern for Animals in Olympia and Family Support Center in Olympia.

This initiative is a cornerstone of Lucky Eagle’s enduring commitment to local enrichment and community engagement, according to a Lucky Eagle news release. The recipients represent a diverse and essential array of services, including providing vital resources to local youth, young adults, veterans, and animal rescue and rehabilitation.

“We believe a strong community is the foundation of a successful business, and we are incredibly proud to support the organizations that do the essential work every day,” Michael Lucas, general manager of Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel, said in a news release. “These nine nonprofits are making a tangible difference in the lives of our neighbors, and we hope this donation helps them further their vital missions.”