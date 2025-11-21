Low stress local Thanksgiving ideas for the ‘too much’ crowd

Editor’s note: Each week until Dec. 24, The Daily World Content Services will publish a series of articles focusing on the importance of keeping holiday dollars in the local economy. Each week will highlight local businesses or opportunities to make Grays Harbor thrive.

Thanksgiving is a few days away and many have their family holiday plans laid out and locked in. Larger Thanksgiving gatherings usually require advanced pre-planning among friends and family members. Where will we be? Who is cooking the turkey? What are the sides and who is bringing them? What kind of beverages and where are the kiddos going to sit to eat? The list can seem endless. If your Thanksgiving sounds like the aforementioned, this article probably isn’t meant for you.

This is aiming for the “I love Thanksgiving dinners but it’s just ‘too much’ for the two of us” crowd. A full turkey day spread for two is basically the same amount of work to feed six or eight people. Therein lies the rub (conflict, not seasoning) and the purpose of this article.

If shopping for the various Thanksgiving items is a hindrance, the local Swanson’s grocery stores have three holiday meal deals that cover the basics for shoppers starting at only $29.99 for a Holiday Ham Dinner and up to $49.99 for a Holiday Ham & Turkey Dinner spread. Use the savings from the meal deal to indulge in a decadent handcrafted dessert from one of our fine local establishments.

Lemon Hill Cafe in Montesano is offering Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake and Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie. Right down the street, the Flour Shop has everything from Pumpkin Pie or cheesecake to Sea Salt Focaccia Muffins. Both shops take their last Thanksgiving pre-orders Saturday Nov. 22 for pickup on Wednesday prior to the big day. Unsure? One of Nancy’s Pies at the Grays Harbor Farmer’s Market in Hoquiam never disappoints.

For those interested in a Thanksgiving feast away from home and a little holiday cheer, several local eateries are showcasing full savory Thanksgiving dinners on Thursday. Oyhut Bay Grill and La Spiaggia in Ocean Shores each have three separate seating times available throughout the day for patrons. Please call for reservations and time slots available as they usually fill up quickly. Quinault Beach Resort and Casino offers a grand Thanksgiving Buffet for all ages from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with items for anyone’s particular tastes.

For a tried and true community celebration, the Aberdeen Elks Lodge’s traditional Thanksgiving Dinner is on tap Thursday. From 10 a.m. to noon a free classic Tom and Jerry cocktail is offered and dinner follows in the afternoon.

For every dollar spent in Grays Harbor at local businesses, whether it is retail or service oriented, more than half of it will be recirculated again and again each time it is spent here. It is the surest way to ensure our Grays Harbor economy gains strength and vitality and keeps our local businesses here and thriving during and after the holidays.