Loggers’ Playday makes the cut

The 61st Annual Loggers’ Playday at the Olympic Stadium Saturday evening brought together contestants from near and far to compete through a vast variety of timber sports.

The show began by introducing Loggers’ Playday Court as they waved to the crowd, and entered on a decorated logging big rig that included a large axe, log and fire pit. With plenty of vendors selling treats, everyone had either popcorn, refreshments or ice cream from Buddy Moo’s in their hand. Giving thanks to sponsors was important as well, and many were appreciated for their contributions. Both the $3 button and $5 Scholarship Specialty button profits contribute to the Hoquiam Loggers’ Playday scholarship fund. Few can compare when it comes to the sheer talent and well-earned muscle memory that logging entails. The competition included Axe Throwing, Choker Setting, Double Hand Bucking, Power Saw Bucking, Hot Saw, Ma and Pa Bucking, Log Chop, Obstacle Pole, Speed Climbing, Springboard Chop, High Point Logging, Watermelon Tree and a relay race.

Don Bell III was the announcer of the night — his 28th year doing so, following in the footsteps of his grandfather who was one of the founders of Loggers’ Playday.

“The idea and the meaning behind Loggers’ Playday is to put on a community event with local sponsorship and turnaround, and give 100% of the proceeds right back to the community, the scholarships, baseball team sponsorships, and grant donations,” Bell said. “What we do is we sell the buttons for three bucks to the firewood committee, cut firewood year-round, and make as much money as possible. I hope they take home a message that if you can get enough people together and have a positive event and everybody just chips in a tiny bit, it makes for a greater good of the community, because I think bringing people together and having fun is always the key to success. Sometimes people don’t think that they’re really doing that much, even when they buy a small three-dollar button. When you add that up, we’re able to turn that around and put it into a show that brings everybody together, and in turn, give it right back to some very deserving people.”

Parade and dance

At noon sharp, families gathered on the sidewalks of Hoquiam, near the Elks Lodge and around multiple blocks as the parade made its way through the streets. The Elks Lodge has been doing this each year, and it was a wholesome blast to witness the marching bands, cheerleaders and many cars passing through.

Elks Lodge has been in Hoquiam since 1907, and has been making strides in the community with their scholarship program, national memorial, drug awareness, community investments and more. Clayton Emery has been an Elks member for 15 years and has helped with the Playday Committee for 30 years

“The week and a half before the parade is every night after work. …. It’s quite the process,” he said. “Getting the funds, there’s a lot of work behind the scenes too, getting donors. There’s a camaraderie, you’re free, and with the people you work with, there’s this family. I got to walk through the parade, and that was fun, saying ‘hi’ to everyone, and visiting. You see people you don’t get to see very often, but this always brings people together.”

At 9 p.m., the Elks Lodge created a dance for those 21 and older. Musicians played after the show — Dusty Mojo with his son Owen Sansom, followed by Vaughn Johannes, and Jokers Wild, who played the Loggers’ Playday Dance until after midnight. Anyone in attendance who had a button from Playday got into the dance free.

Pancake breakfast and salmon bake

Earlier in the day, a pancake breakfast was held starting at 6 a.m. by the Hoquiam Rotary Club at Our Lady of Good Help Catholic Church. The proceeds went to further the funding of community projects and scholarships.

At 2 p.m., the Hoquiam Lions Club put together a salmon dinner as they do year after year at the old Washington Elementary School. Dinner was $20 for adults and $15 for the youth.

First-place winners

Paul Pendergraft — Local Axe

Mike Johnson — Open Axe

Nicholas Strachota — Local Climb and Local Power Saw

Johnny Boggs — Choker Setting and Obstacle Pole

Paul Pendergraft and Nicholas Strachota — Local Doublebuck

Jake Forrester — Open Choker Setting and Open Choker

David Moses and Mike Forrester — Open Doublebuck

Cody Labahn and Erin Cramsey — Ma and Pa Bucking

David Moses — Log Chop and Springboard Chop

Derek Such — Open Climb

Cody Labahn — Hot Saw

Pat Mahoney — Open Power Saw

Several competitions take place at the same time.