The Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. (GGHI) Legislative Send-Off is set for Jan. 9. Doors will open at 11 a.m. for networking and the program will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This GGHI Signature Event presents a unique opportunity to connect directly with state legislators before the start of the upcoming Legislative session.

Lawmakers from the 19th and 24th Districts will share their insights, priorities, and perspectives on key issues impacting our communities and the state in the year ahead.

Invited Legislators Include:

19th District: Senator Jeff Wilson, Rep. Jim Walsh, Rep. Joel McEntire

24th District: Sen. Mike Chapman, Rep. Adam Bernbaum Rep. Steve Tharinger

Registrations closes Friday, Jan. 2 at noon

GGHI Members – $35.00

GGHI Non-Members – $45.00

A catered lunch is included in the cost of the event. Follow this link then click the green ‘Register’ button to reserve your seat: https://chamber.graysharbor.org/events/details/2026-coastal-caucus-legislative-send-off-gghi-signature-event- 15265?calendarMonth=2026-01-01

All guests are required to pre-register for this event. There will be no options to pay at the door and walk-ins will not be allowed.

If you need assistance in registering, please contact GGHI at info@graysharbor.org or (360) 532-7888.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Please contact GGHI for more information.