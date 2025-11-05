Lackluster voter turnout for General Election on the Harbor

Election highlighted by several close races, a few landslides

Just 17% of 51,765 eligible voters have participated in the 2025 General Election in Grays Harbor County compared to the 19% who voted in the primary back in August.

There are 3,000 votes left to count. The next ballot count is scheduled for Friday at 5 p.m. Although numerous candidates throughout the county ran unopposed, it looks like many voters have opted for change in leadership. One city council race is currently tied.

Contested Races as of Nov. 4 at 8:08 p.m.

Hospital District 1 Position 3

Andrew “Drew” Hooper 659

Chad Searls 367

Hospital District 1 Position 5

Shannon M Brear 727

Gary Thumser 455

Hospital Commissioner District 2 Position 2

Kyle Pauley 3,174

Edward Welter 2,951

Hospital Commissioner District 2 At Large

Scott Dilley 3,120

Abigail Mercure 2,947

Aberdeen City Council Ward 1 Position 2

Deb Wilson 128

Kacey Ann Morrison 108

Aberdeen City Council Ward 2 Position 4

Jerry Rajcich 107

Ryan Housden 50

Aberdeen City Council Ward 4 Position 7

Carrie Hubbard 278

Cliff Feigelson 73

Aberdeen City Council Ward 6 Position 11

David Lawrence 96

John Shaw 96

Cosmopolis City Council Position 4

Steve Davis 129

Mark Collett 110

Hoquiam City Council Ward 1 Position 2

Mary Thornton 71

Kaleb Blume 56

Hoquiam City Council Ward 2 Position 4

David J Smith 39

Cathy Ryan 33

Hoquiam City Council Ward 3 Position 6

William Nelson 56

Ryan M. McClure 47

Hoquiam City Council Ward 5 Position 10

Denise Anderson 74

Max Johnson 37

City of Elma – Police Operations and Maintenance

No 180

Yes 177

City of McCleary Mayor

Brycen Huff 203

Chris Miller 43

City of Oakville Mayor

Bill Breedlove 50

Angelo Cilluffo 20

City of Ocean Shores City Council Position

Curt Dooley 963

Write-in 513

Mary M. Knight School Board Director Position No. 1

Kayla Mali 117

Tracey Ushman 103

Satsop School District Position 4

Beth Heller 34

Patrisha Werdahl 21

Hoquiam School District Position 4

Brittney Daisy Dawn Russell 444

Chris Eide 416

Taholah School District Position 4

Tyson Johnston 36

Mary A. Ralston 25

Aberdeen School District Position 4

Jeanne Marll 853

Jeremy C Wright 725

Fire District 1 Fire 1 Position 2

Devin G Harris 133

David D. Edwards 117

Complete 2025 Grays Harbor County General Election results can be found here https://results.vote.wa.gov/results/20251104/graysharbor/