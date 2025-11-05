Lackluster voter turnout for General Election on the Harbor

Just 17% of 51,765 eligible voters have participated in the 2025 General Election in Grays Harbor County compared to the 19% who voted in the primary back in August.
There are 3,000 votes left to count. The next ballot count is scheduled for Friday at 5 p.m. Although numerous candidates throughout the county ran unopposed, it looks like many voters have opted for change in leadership. One city council race is currently tied.
Contested Races as of Nov. 4 at 8:08 p.m.
Hospital District 1 Position 3
Andrew “Drew” Hooper 659
Chad Searls 367
Hospital District 1 Position 5
Shannon M Brear 727
Gary Thumser 455
Hospital Commissioner District 2 Position 2
Kyle Pauley 3,174
Edward Welter 2,951
Hospital Commissioner District 2 At Large
Scott Dilley 3,120
Abigail Mercure 2,947
Aberdeen City Council Ward 1 Position 2
Deb Wilson 128
Kacey Ann Morrison 108
Aberdeen City Council Ward 2 Position 4
Jerry Rajcich 107
Ryan Housden 50
Aberdeen City Council Ward 4 Position 7
Carrie Hubbard 278
Cliff Feigelson 73
Aberdeen City Council Ward 6 Position 11
David Lawrence 96
John Shaw 96
Cosmopolis City Council Position 4
Steve Davis 129
Mark Collett 110
Hoquiam City Council Ward 1 Position 2
Mary Thornton 71
Kaleb Blume 56
Hoquiam City Council Ward 2 Position 4
David J Smith 39
Cathy Ryan 33
Hoquiam City Council Ward 3 Position 6
William Nelson 56
Ryan M. McClure 47
Hoquiam City Council Ward 5 Position 10
Denise Anderson 74
Max Johnson 37
City of Elma – Police Operations and Maintenance
No 180
Yes 177
City of McCleary Mayor
Brycen Huff 203
Chris Miller 43
City of Oakville Mayor
Bill Breedlove 50
Angelo Cilluffo 20
City of Ocean Shores City Council Position
Curt Dooley 963
Write-in 513
Mary M. Knight School Board Director Position No. 1
Kayla Mali 117
Tracey Ushman 103
Satsop School District Position 4
Beth Heller 34
Patrisha Werdahl 21
Hoquiam School District Position 4
Brittney Daisy Dawn Russell 444
Chris Eide 416
Taholah School District Position 4
Tyson Johnston 36
Mary A. Ralston 25
Aberdeen School District Position 4
Jeanne Marll 853
Jeremy C Wright 725
Fire District 1 Fire 1 Position 2
Devin G Harris 133
David D. Edwards 117
Complete 2025 Grays Harbor County General Election results can be found here https://results.vote.wa.gov/results/20251104/graysharbor/