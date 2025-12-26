Keisha Dean wins OURCU gift basket

During the past eight weeks, Our Community Credit Union (OURCU) has sponsored a trivia contest that ran in The Daily World. Participants were encouraged to print a coupon, fill in a blank with their answer and either mail the coupon in or stop by The Daily World’s Aberdeen offices to drop off their entry. Correct answers were entered into a random drawing for the chance to win a gift basket courtesy of OURCU.

That drawing was held Tuesday, Dec. 23 with Keisha Dean selected as the winner. Thank you to everyone who submitted entries.

OURCU also sponsored an eight-week run of articles as part of the Live Here — Shop Here campaign, which encouraged readers to patronize local businesses throughout the holiday season.