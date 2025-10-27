Juveniles busted after breaking into Raymond American Legion building

On Sunday, Oct.26, at approximately 5:15 p.m. two male juveniles were caught inside the Old American Legion Building located at 3rd and Duryea Street in downtown Raymond.

Raymond Police Department Officer Coma and South Bend Police Department Officer Fuller responded to the scene and took up positions on both sides of the building. Officer Fuller observed that there was a black chair placed against the wall with wet shoe prints on it.

Officer Fuller then observed the juvenile suspect in a white shirt looking at him from the third floor window located on the backside of the building. The two juveniles came out of the building from the window which they used to enter the building and were detained by Officer Fuller and Officer Coma.

Witnesses also reported the two juveniles had been engaged in some mischief in the closed off construction area around the building on Duryea Street that is currently being renovated for safety reasons to prevent the walls from falling on pedestrians and or vehicle traffic. The juvenile suspects were released to their parents.