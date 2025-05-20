Jeepers invade Ocean Shores

More than 1,500 vehicles take part in parade, dozens of people participate in beach clean up

Jeepers and 4×4 owners were invited to Ocean Shores this past weekend for the pirate-themed Jeeps Go Topless for Clean Shores 2025 event, which was organized by the Clean Shores nonprofit.

Hailed as the “biggest Jeep event in the world,” the main purpose of the event was a beach clean up as part of National Go Topless Day. Nearly 500 worldwide events were planned for May 17.

Weekend activities in Ocean Shores included a parade featuring more than 1,500 Jeeps of all shapes and sizes, along with other makes and models, a Jeep playground where off-road enthusiasts had the opportunity to show off their driving skills, and a car show.

Other activities included a block party at Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort, comedy night and live music at Ocean Shores Cinema, glow bowling at Shores Bowl, golfing at the Ocean Shores Golf Course, fundraisers for the VFW and Ocean Shores Food Bank, and more.

Sponsors of events and activities included Too Cool Sportswear, Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort, Buck Electric ACE Hardware, Ocean Shores Cinema, Five Star Dealerships, Ocean Sunset Ship and Print, Busy Bee Automotive, the city of Ocean Shores, Canterbury Inn and Suites and Moore Designs.

Charles “CJ” Ripley / For The Daily World A volunteer hauls a bag of trash during the beach clean-up portion of the Jeeps Go Topless for Clean Shores 2025 event.