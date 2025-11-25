It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas

Shopping, photos with Santa and much more is happening in Grays Harbor

There are plenty of events scheduled throughout Grays Harbor for you to get you in a festive mood for the holidays.

Aberdeen

WinterFest 2025

Friday, Dec. 5 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Trolley express light tour (meet at Springboard Coffee on I Street), Holiday Market at Wiitamaki’s and Grand Heron

Tree Lighting Ceremony

Friday, Dec. 5 at 5:30 p.m.

Zelasko Park

Breakfast and pics with Santa at Messy Jessy’s

Saturday, Dec. 6 from 9 to 11 a.m.

Holiday Market at Wiitamaki’s and Grand Heron

Saturday, Dec. 6 from 9 to 3 p.m.

Rogue Wrestling Attractions Presents Seasons Beatings

Saturday, Dec. 20

Grays Harbor Historical Seaport

Rogue Wrestling Attractions brings Seasons Beatings to the Seaport for a night of high-energy, hard-hitting professional wrestling like you’ve never seen before. Who will step into the ring? What rivalries will explode just in time for the holidays?

Cosmopolis

Free Photos with Santa and Cosi Fire Truck Tour

Dec. 13 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Oak & Stone Realty Group

1101 1st St., Unit B

Elma

Holiday Bazaar

Saturday, Dec. 6, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Elma United Methodist Church

502 Young Street

Crafts of all kinds, signs, jewelry, baked goods, etc.

Tree Lighting Ceremony

Saturday, Dec. 6, 4 to 6 p.m.

Dave Osgood Visitor Information Center

222 W Main Street

Cookies and Cocoa at the Chamber

Kids Winter Extravaganza

Saturday, Dec. 6, 2 to 4 p.m.

Elma Library

119 N. 1st Street

Children and their families are invited to come play board games, do crafts, and create the perfect cup of cocoa from our hot chocolate bar!

Harbor Lights Music and Laser Show

Satsop Business Park in the westernmost cooling tower parking lot

Dec. 10 and 11, shows at 5, 7 and 9 p.m.

Kick off the holiday season with a spectacular laser light show hosted by the Summit Pacific Medical Foundation! Enjoy the dazzling display from the comfort of your own vehicle as lights dance in sync with festive music.

This family-friendly event is completely FREE, but registration is required, and space is limited. Spots first come, first served—so be sure to reserve yours today! Each show runs for approximately 35 minutes, plan to arrive a little early, as each show begins promptly.

Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/harbor-lights-music-and-laser-show-2025-registration-1592167127739

Pancakes, Pigs and Santa

Saturday, Dec. 13 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Elma High School Commons

The Elma Police Officers Association invites the young people of Elma to Pancakes, Pigs and Santa. Join your police officers for a FREE pancake breakfast. Special family gift, basket raffle, visit Santa for a special gift.

Grayland

Santa at Grayland Station

Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

1785 WA-105

Join us in celebrating Santa’s annual visit to the South Beach Regional Fire Authority’s Grayland Station. Treats for all, holiday crafting, gifts for children, and photo opportunities with Santa himself.

Hoquiam

Santa in Hoquiam

Saturday, Dec. 6 at 11 a.m.

Central Elementary School

Santa arrives on a fire truck at Hoquiam’s Central Elementary School. This free event includes entertainment by Scott Petersen, the Reptile Man, goodie bags for all kids, drawings for about 60 toys for kids 12 and under. There will be drawings for bicycles, too. Santa will be available for pictures so adults should bring your phone/camera. The event is sponsored by Hoquiam Association for Kids.

Adopt-a-Grandparent Community Craft Party

Saturday, Dec. 6 from 9 a.m. to Noon

Channel Point Village

907 K Street

Hot cocoa and cookies, festive music – create handmade gifts for elders in Grays Harbor County. Free event for all ages (with parent or guardian).

Ho Ho Hoquiam Fun Run

Saturday, Dec. 6

8 a.m. Registration | 9 a.m. 5K Run/Walk | 10 a.m. Kids 1 Mile

Kick off your holiday season with a morning full of festive fun, family, and fitness and pictures with Santa. Starts at Timberland Regional Library in Hoquiam. Donations benefit the Grays Harbor Sports Association.

$5 Kids • $10 Students • $20 Adults • $50 Family Pass

7th Street Theatre

Christmas Vacation

Saturday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets $6

Christmas in Connecticut

Saturday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 21 at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets $6

McCleary

Wildcat Gift Shop

The gift shop will be open to students and staff from Dec. 1-5 and to the public during the Santa Breakfast on Dec. 6.

Dec. 1-4 from 8:20 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dec. 5 from 8:20 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dec. 6 from 8:00 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Breakfast with Santa

Saturday, Dec. 6 from 8 to 11 a.m.

McCleary School

611 S Main St

This year’s Breakfast with Santa features breakfast, tree auction, Santa photos, bake sale, a 50/50 raffle, and gift shop and wrapping station. Breakfast price is by donation.

10th Annual One Stop Christmas Shop

Saturday, Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

McCleary VFW

158 N Summit Rd

Come shop from some of your local vendors and find the perfect gift for everyone on your Christmas list. There will be a little bit of everything from jewelry to books, fragrance to kitchen items. Stop by to see what your local crafters and home based businesses have been working on this past year. Santa will be available for pictures. Pictures are by donation and you use your own camera. The Auxiliary will have a gift wrapping table. Bring your gifts from home to be wrapped or have them wrap your purchases. Gift wrapping is by donation.

Santa Through Town

Saturday, Dec. 20 starting at 4:30 p.m.

Santa and the McCleary Fire Department firefighters will make their way through town on the fire truck, spreading holiday cheer and collecting non-perishable food donations for the McCleary Food bank. Santa route map https://maps.app.goo.gl/7Kc1FagPSvsp7Sb47?g_st=ic.

Montesano

Montesano Festival of Lights

Dec. 12 through Dec. 14

Festival of Lights, craft fair, evening parade, and more. The kickoff concert (Friday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.) will feature Ken Albert and Christine Hill, Angel Damasiewicz, Gladys Whitney, Steve Jacobson, Laura Jones and Donna Albert. Admission is free and the public is invited to attend. There will be a bake sale and warm beverages available. The 2025 Festival of Lights Parade theme is Christmas at the Movies (Saturday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m.).

Oakville

Breakfast with Santa

Saturday, Dec. 6 at 9 a.m.

Oakville Grange

405 S Temple St.

Everyone is invited to our free Breakfast with Santa presented by the Oakville Grange. Breakfast, gifts, photos, music, and stay for bingo following the event. Bring the whole family and come hungry.

Annual Santa Food Drive

Saturday, Dec. 6 at 11 a.m.

Santa, Grays Harbor Fire District 1 members, and all the fire trucks will be making their way around town and the Chehalis Reservation for the annual food drive. Santa route map https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064360554258

Spaghetti dinner, Santa, and Tree Lighting

Saturday, Dec. 6 at 5 to 6 p.m.

Oakville High School Commons, GHFD1 Fire Station

200 School St and 108 E Main St

Enjoy a free spaghetti dinner and a visit with Santa in the Oakville High School Commons, followed by the lighting of the tree at 6 at the GHFD1 Fire Station.

Ocean Shores

Tree Lighting

Friday, Nov. 28 at 6 p.m.

Ocean Shores Convention Center

120 W. Chance a la Mer NW

Muscial entertainment with Gladys Whitney, Scott Malone and the Faith Community Choir, special appearance by Santa Claus.

Winter Fanta-Sea

Friday, Nov. 28 from Noon to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ocean Shores Convention Center

120 W. Chance a la Mer NW

Handmade craft fair featuring festive, one-of-a-kind goods just in time for the holidays.This is a celebration of creativity and craftsmanship.

Santa Claus photos at Ace

Saturday, Nov. 29 from 1 to 3 p.m.

641 Point Brown Avenue NW

Bring in the kids, bring in the (well behaved) pets, bring in the family … because you are never too old to tell Santa what you are wishing for. You can take your own photo, but we’ll even snap a photo for you. Photos will be posted on Facebook for your convenience. We’re celebrating Happily Shopping Ocean Shores for Small Business Saturday, and you are invited to start at Ace, and then enjoy the other stores and stops on the Happily Sharing Ocean Shores map.

Meet and Greet Food Bank Drive with Santa and Mrs. Claus

Saturday, Nov. 29 from 1 to 4 p.m.

599 Blue Wing Loop SE

Join Santa and Mrs. Claus in their Christmas Wonderland. Bring a donation of cash or food for the Ocean Shores food bank. Climb up in Santa’s sleigh for a picture and share your Christmas wish. Hot cocoa, cider and cookies will be provided as a sweet treat.

Jip and Gwenners’ Holiday Open House

740 Point Brown Ave. NE

Saturday, Nov. 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Treats, refreshments, prizes, pets welcome.

Kids Holiday Book Giveaway

Ocean Shores Public Library

Every child, age baby to 6th grade can take home a new, gift-wrapped book for the holidays! Come get your book from December 5 – 24.

Santa Claus is coming … to the library

Friday, Dec. 5 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Ocean Shores Public Library

Take pictures with Santa, create an ornament to take home, write a letter to Santa and receive a new book from the elves.

The Procrastinators Holiday Art and Craft Show

Saturday, Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Elks Lodge 2581

199 Ocean Lake Way

Photos with Santa, food and drinks, open to the public

Ocean Shores Boardwalk Shops Holiday Nite Shop

Saturday Dec. 6 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Boardwalk Shops of Ocean Shores

759 Point Brown Ave.

Enjoy a festive holiday atmosphere, delicious treats, and discounts at the Boardwalk Shops’ Holiday Nite Shop at the Boardwalk!

Ace Light the Night Tour of Lights

Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 5:30 p.m.

641 Point Brown Ave NW

Each year, families bundle up, pack cookies and milk, cue the Christmas tunes, and head to Buck Electric Ace Hardware to kick off the Light the Night Tour of Lights. From twinkling rooftops to glowing reindeer, it’s a grand parade of the town’s most dazzling holiday homes. The tour leaves promptly at 5:30 p.m.

Seabrook

Seabrook’s Jolly Days

Nov. 29 –Jan. 1

Step into the storybook charm of Seabrook and experience the most wonderful time of the year along Washington’s coast. From the enchanting Winter Glass Float Find and town decorations to the twinkling tree lighting, festive holiday market, snowfall on demand, Santa sightings, and our beloved holiday parade. Cozy up with hot cocoa, gather your loved ones, and make joyful memories with a winter getaway to our walkable beach town.

For a complete list of activities visit: https://www.seabrookwa.com/events/outdoor-activities/jolly-days/

Tokeland

Beachy Christmas Bazaar

Dec. 13–14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

4117 WA-105

Meet Santa, gingerbread house contest and more.