Independence weekend festivities in Grays Harbor

By The Daily World • July 3, 2025 1:30 am
Photo courtesy of the Oakville Chamber of Commerce The Oakville Independence Day Parade, Festival, and Scoot the Route Car Show are set for Saturday.
From parades to fireworks, there are numerous activities scheduled for Independence weekend in and around Grays Harbor.

Aberdeen

July 4

Five Star Dealerships’ 2025 SPLASH Festival

Noon – 11 p.m.

Grays Harbor Historical Seaport, 500 N. Custer St.

Founders’ Day Block Party and Boat Show

1 – 10 p.m.

Grays Harbor Historical Seaport

July 5

Founder’s Day PARADE CANCELLED

Star Spangled Ceremony

Block Party and Boat Show

11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Grays Harbor Historical Seaport

Oakville

July 5

Oakville Independence Day Parade, Festival, and Scoot the Route Car Show

Grand Parade

11 a.m.

5th Annual Scoot the Route Car Show

Center and Allen Streets

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Ocean Shores

July 2 and 3

Fireworks on the Beach

Damon Road approach to Marine View Drive approach

Noon – 11 p.m.

July 4

Fireworks on the Beach

Damon Road approach to Marine View Drive approach

Noon – 11:59 p.m.

Dune Trail

5 p.m. – midnight

Convention Center Block Party

5 – 10 p.m.

Ocean Shores Convention Center, 120 W. Chance a La Mer NW

Oyhut Bay 4th of July and Pet Parade

Oyhut Bay Seaside Resprt

11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Seabrook

July 4

July Fourth Carnival

Crescent Park

1 – 3 p.m.

Westport

July 4

Professional Fireworks Show

Wastewater Treatment Plant, 100 W. Bay Street

10:20 p.m.