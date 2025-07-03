Independence weekend festivities in Grays Harbor

From parades to fireworks, there are numerous activities scheduled for Independence weekend in and around Grays Harbor.
Aberdeen
July 4
Five Star Dealerships’ 2025 SPLASH Festival
Noon – 11 p.m.
Grays Harbor Historical Seaport, 500 N. Custer St.
Founders’ Day Block Party and Boat Show
1 – 10 p.m.
Grays Harbor Historical Seaport
July 5
Founder’s Day PARADE CANCELLED
Star Spangled Ceremony
Block Party and Boat Show
11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Grays Harbor Historical Seaport
Oakville
July 5
Oakville Independence Day Parade, Festival, and Scoot the Route Car Show
Grand Parade
11 a.m.
5th Annual Scoot the Route Car Show
Center and Allen Streets
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Ocean Shores
July 2 and 3
Fireworks on the Beach
Damon Road approach to Marine View Drive approach
Noon – 11 p.m.
July 4
Fireworks on the Beach
Damon Road approach to Marine View Drive approach
Noon – 11:59 p.m.
Dune Trail
5 p.m. – midnight
Convention Center Block Party
5 – 10 p.m.
Ocean Shores Convention Center, 120 W. Chance a La Mer NW
Oyhut Bay 4th of July and Pet Parade
Oyhut Bay Seaside Resprt
11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Seabrook
July 4
July Fourth Carnival
Crescent Park
1 – 3 p.m.
Westport
July 4
Professional Fireworks Show
Wastewater Treatment Plant, 100 W. Bay Street
10:20 p.m.