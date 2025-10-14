Illegal food vendors shut down in Aberdeen

According to the city of Aberdeen, two vendors had been operating and selling food illegally. One of the vendors also operated on the city-owned Gateway property.

Business Licensing Specialist Katie Johnson immediately took action and requested the help of Aberdeen police’s night shift to obtain the vendors’ business license information. The Grays Harbor County Health Department was also alerted.

Johnson worked with Aberdeen Chief of Police Chief Dale Green and the County Health Department to devise a plan to address the illegal operations.

Last Thursday evening, a team consisting of Johnson, Aberdeen Finance Director Katie Williamsen, APD Sergeant Jesus Martinez and Amber Warring from the County Health Department, shut down the two illegally operating food vendors.

“I want to thank the team for their hard work to protect the health and safety of the Aberdeen community,” said Aberdeen City Administrator Ruth Clemens via email. “I’m very proud of the collaboration between the Finance Department, Police Department and GHC Health.”

The Aberdeen Police Department added, “We appreciate the Aberdeen city finance department for their diligent efforts in identifying these food vendors operating without the required business licenses. Protecting the health and safety of our community is a top priority and this reflects the shared commitment of all parties involved in addressing unlicensed business operations.”