Iconic 7th Street Theatre gets makeover

The 7th Street Theatre in Hoquiam is pushing 100 years old.

In fact, the venue is celebrating its 97th birthday today. Known primarily for its classic movie exhibitions and nostalgic charm, the theater holds two to three events per month. Visible from Simpson Avenue as you drive through downtown, the 7th Street Theatre beckons even brighter after a bit of a facelift.

According to a press release, the outer walls of the theater have been repainted and restored, revealing artwork that had been obscured or lost for decades. This exterior renovation was the final phase of restoring the exterior of the historic theater. The lobby and the interior were completely restored in 2008. Polson Museum Director John Larson, wrote in 2008, “It endures as a national landmark with a timeless beauty that inspires and awes each new generation that steps through its doors.”

EverGreene Architectural Arts, a leading specialty contractor for restoration and preservation of historic architecture and art in North America headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, had already painted the western side of the building and recreated the bas relief Assyrian panels along the top of the walls. They also restored the sailing ship murals, the painted fleur de lis pattern in three central niches, the trim around the panels and the stencilling of the roof eaves. The overall color was changed to reflect its historically accurate color scheme.

“It has been more than 60 years since anyone has seen the 7th Street Theatre with a front facade as it was originally designed,” said Ray Kahler, Friends of the 7th Street Theatre board president. “It is rare to have historic buildings restored to their original appearance, and the outside now matches the beauty of the interior.”

The sailing ship murals had been barely visible, and only to those who knew to look for them. They were scratched directly into the stucco of the wall which left a template for the EverGreene artists. Small details, like a sailor with a dog, that can now be seen from below, were uncovered. For the fleur de lis, EverGreene relied on historic photos from the Jones Photo Collection to recreate the feature.

The juliet balcony and other metalwork was removed, restored, and reinstalled by Miller’s Smith and Losli Sheet Metal, Inc., of Aberdeen.

The roof tiles and awnings were also replaced and the areas protected from water intrusion. The columns and other architectural details were glazed to bring out the detail. The marquee, entryway and ticket booth were also restored as a part of the project. The woodwork in the entryway was oiled, the lead work was restored, and the ceiling, poster cases, and wrought iron work on the ticket booth were repainted. Metal siding was also installed along the alley wall, protecting it from water intrusion.

Kahler added that the huge highway-facing building now looks like what it is — an active, operating theater.

“We have already had new people asking how they can volunteer,” Kahler said. “The 7th Street Theatre is a major part of the Hoquiam community,” Kahler said. “It is a boost to civic morale to see it look so fresh and so true to its history.”

Before and after close ups of the sailing ship mural.