HRH earns top marks in community benefit

Healthcare think tank lauds Harbor Regional Health for health equity, patient outcomes and value of care

Harbor Regional Health (HRH) has been recognized as the No.1 hospital in Washington state for Community Benefit by the Lown Institute, a nonpartisan healthcare think tank renowned for advancing socially responsible healthcare nationwide.

The recognition is part of the Lown Institute’s 2025-26 Hospitals Index for Social Responsibility, which evaluates more than 3,500 hospitals across the country. According to the Lown Institute, its Hospitals Index is the first ranking to evaluate social responsibility by combining health equity, patient outcomes and value of care.

HRH also earned A grades in three key categories: Community Benefit, Pay Equity and Avoiding Overuse.

According to a press release issued by HRH, these top marks reflect the organization’s commitment to delivering high-value care, promoting equity, and putting patients and communities before profits.

“This is more than just a ranking, it’s national recognition of the values we’ve worked hard to embed in our organization,” said Tom Jensen, CEO of Harbor Regional Health. “Over the past five years, we’ve been focused on transforming our culture and improving the patient experience. Every step has been about putting people first. To be named the top hospital in Washington for community benefit is an incredible honor, and proof that rural hospitals can lead in big ways.”

The Lown Index measures hospitals on more than 50 indicators, including inclusivity, financial assistance, community investment, overuse of low-value care and fair wages. Results are based on independent analysis of publicly available data.

“Hospitals at the top of our Index show an enduring commitment to health equity that is in dire need at this moment,” said Dr. Vikas Saini, president of the Lown Institute. “In this uncertain environment, it’s more important than ever to support these strong community partners.”

HRH was honored for exceeding expectations in: Providing financial assistance to patients in need, including $2.25 million in charity care in 2024 alone; caring for a high share of Medicaid patients, who make up 26% of HRH’s patient population, over 50% of HRH patients are covered by Medicare; and investing in primary care and preventive services that support the health of the broader community.

The “A” grade in Pay Equity reflects a notably narrow gap between executive compensation and frontline worker wages.

HRH also earned an “A” in Avoiding Overuse, which indicates a focus on providing evidence-based care while avoiding unnecessary or potentially harmful procedures.