How World Music Day brings Aberdeen’s heartbeat alive

On the first day of summer, music won’t just echo through the streets of Aberdeen, it will fill hearts, spark memories and bring neighbors a little closer together.

World Music Day on June 21 is more than a celebration of sound. It’s a celebration of culture, creativity and the power of coming together. Over the years, it has grown into one of the city’s most cherished traditions, a day when sidewalks become stages and strangers become friends.

Behind the performances is a dedicated team of volunteers and sponsors who spend months working behind the scenes to make the magic happen. The festival is organized by Make Music Aberdeen, in partnership with the nonprofit group The Music Project. Together, they’re on a mission to make music accessible to all.

Wil Russoul, the festival’s director, is at the heart of that mission. What began as an idea to fill Aberdeen’s streets with sound has grown into an event that draws visitors from across the region.

Dani Bacon, a sponsor from The Music Project and a key partner in organizing the festival, remembers when it all began.

“Wil had this concept a few years ago, and I thought it was just a really great idea,” Bacon said. “At first, it seemed like it would be small, like people busking on the streets. But now it’s become something so much bigger.”

The planning starts months in advance.

“We start about six months out and get a general idea of what we want to accomplish for the year,” Bacon said. “Then we check in with businesses to see if they want to bring in live music or host activities.”

As the big day gets closer, the pace picks up.

“Three to four months out, we really ramp it up,” she said. “We’re having weekly meetings, creating targeted agendas, and our amazing volunteers go out and do a lot of the heavy lifting. We handle the coordination behind the scenes.”

In the final weeks, it becomes a labor of love.

“From morning to night, it’s nonstop phone calls, filling out forms and wrangling all the little details,” Bacon said.

Despite the long hours and last-minute scrambles, she says the feeling at the end of the day makes it all worth it.

“At the end of the festival, we always say, ‘I don’t think I can do it again next year,’” she said, laughing. “And then literally within a week, we’re asking, ‘Okay, so what are we going to do next year?’”

World Music Day welcomes everyone, whether you’re a musician looking for a stage, a volunteer ready to lend a hand or simply someone who loves live music.

“Just come check it out this year,” said Darrell Westmoreland, one of the festival’s key coordinators. “If that doesn’t open your eyes and make you want to be involved, I don’t know what will.”

From spontaneous street performances to full-scale sets, there’s something for everyone. Some people bring instruments, While others sit back and enjoy the music.

“It’s all about music,” Westmoreland said. “You don’t have to be on a big stage, play on your porch if you want. That’s what World Music Day has always been about.”

This year, the celebration expands beyond music. Game designer James Portnow, known for his work on Call of Duty, will offer a talk about how game design works, how to break into the industry and how we can use games to create meaning and connection.

For Portnow, the event is personal.

“Wil and I have talked a lot about how, when talking to younger folks here in Aberdeen, you’ll often hear things like, ‘There’s no future for me here,’ or, ‘I’m going to move as soon as I can so I can actually pursue my dreams,’” Portnow said. “We owe them more than that.

“Watching the musicians last year made me realize how much talent there is here, and how much of a shame it would be, both for Aberdeen and for the talented people here, if they left,” he said. “So I know it’s not much, but I’m giving my time in hopes that maybe it means someone doesn’t feel hopeless here in Aberdeen.”

That hope, rooted in shared effort, local pride and a belief in each other — is what keeps the music playing year after year.

What began as a grassroots idea has become one of Aberdeen’s most anticipated days, uniting neighborhoods, energizing local businesses and welcoming visitors with open arms. It’s a day where everyone is invited to simply “Come As You Are” and share in the music and community spirit.

World Music Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 21.

