Hoquiamite celebrates centennial with her 101-year-old sister

Surrounded by the warmth of family and friends at her DeKay Road home in Hoquiam, a place she’s cherished for 74 years, Doris Marie Freeman Ellingson celebrated her remarkable 100th birthday on Saturday.

A mother to five, a grandmother to six, and a great-grandmother to 10 (with an eleventh expected in June), Doris’ life is a testament to enduring family bonds. Her roots in Grays Harbor stretch back to the early 1900s, where her parents settled.

Born on the cusp of the Great Depression, Doris experienced firsthand the era’s hardships, including the loss of a family home. Yet, her father, Merritt Freeman, a steadfast worker in the woods, and her mother, Mabel Freeman, a nurturing homemaker and gardener, provided a foundation of resilience. Doris fondly recalls a childhood in the countryside, filled with memories of “slopping the hogs” and the occasional hog chase, a life where fresh garden produce enriched their modest but wonderful existence.

The centennial celebration brought a joyful crowd to her home, a vibrant testament to a family where longevity is a cherished trait. Despite recently recovering from a broken hip, Doris radiated joy, embracing the love of her extensive family and many friends.

Her legacy continues through the Elingsons, Yearouts, Stacies, Logues, Wards, Freemans, Robinsons, Fishers and Bolings, as well as her Weight Watcher friends, who gathered from near and far.