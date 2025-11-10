Hoquiam woman accused of shoplifting, pushing employee

A 46-year-old Hoquiam woman faces felony charges after she was accused of pushing a Centralia WinCo Foods employee while struggling to flee a failed shoplifting attempt on Nov. 5.

Kelly L. McLaughlin was charged with one count of second-degree robbery, a Class B felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.

She made a preliminary appearance in Lewis County Superior Court on Thursday.

According to court documents, McLaughlin was leaving a WinCo grocery store in Lewis County with items stashed in her pockets when she was confronted by employees.

McLaughlin allegedly pushed one of them and tried to get away. She was unsuccessful.

After receiving a Miranda warning from police, McLaughlin reportedly admitted to stealing the items and “apologized for pushing the employee,” court documents stated.

Senior Deputy Prosecutor Paul Masiello noted McLaughlin’s dated felony history during the preliminary hearing and requested a bail amount of $10,000 unsecured.

Defense attorney Rachael Tiller agreed with the request.

According to court documents, McLaughlin has past convictions for theft, retail theft and identity theft. She has an active warrant out of Hoquiam.

Judge Paul Strophy set bail at $10,000 unsecured, but ordered McLaughlin to begin the process of quashing her existing warrant within two weeks.

McLaughlin must also show up to all court dates and follow other standard conditions of release in order to avoid paying the bail.

She is scheduled for arraignment on Nov. 20. Jacob Clark is assigned to represent her.