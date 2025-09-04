Hoquiam Beautification Team spruces up Chevron Veterans Memorial Park

This past Sunday, some of the Hoquiam Beautification Team’s hard-working volunteers repainted the posts at the Chevron Veterans Memorial Park at 8th Street and Simpson Avenue.

Applying the paint with care and love for their community were Lynn Ogren, Terri Youmans, Cynthia McMillan and Lee Pickett.

“When you see our volunteers out watering the pots downtown two or three times a week or maintaining the gardens at the library, City Hall, train station, the Loggers’ Playday sign on Emerson, and the Veterans Memorial Park please be sure to honk and wave as you go by or stop to offer encouragement. We are all very proud of our town,” the team stated on social media.