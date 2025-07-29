Holly Bringman joins Grays Harbor College as VP for Learning Student Success

Holly Bringman recently joined Grays Harbor College as the vice president for Learning & Student Success, a newly established position at Grays Harbor College that brings together the former Vice President of Instruction and Vice President of Student Services positions.

In this new role, Bringman oversees both instructional programs and student services, leading a more integrated and student-centered approach to learning and success.

As the Vice President for Learning & Student Success, Bringman’s areas of administrative responsibility include Athletics, Student Services and Enrollment Management, TRIO, Student Life, Workforce Education, Arts, Sciences and Extended Learning, Transitions and corrections education.

“I’m really excited to step into this new role. It’s a unique opportunity to bring student services and instruction together in a way that makes sense for our campus and our community,” said Bringman. “Having worked at rural community colleges before, I know how important it is to stay flexible, listen carefully, and keep students at the center of every decision. There’s a lot of work ahead, but I’m looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and working alongside the dedicated team at Grays Harbor College.”

Prior to joining Grays Harbor College, Bringman served as the director of the Apple STEM Network, where she fostered regional partnerships among K-12 schools, colleges, community-based organizations, and industry leaders to build equitable pathways in STEM education and workforce development.

She also served as Dean of Math and Sciences at Wenatchee Valley College, leading district-wide equity initiatives in curriculum development, faculty support, and student retention. She has held roles as director of Concurrent Enrollment and Career Specialist at WVC, and served as chair of the State Board for Community and Technical Colleges’ Articulation and Transfer Council.

Bringman began her career as a high school guidance counselor and child and family therapist, experiences that continue to inform her holistic approach to student success. A lifelong advocate for equitable access to education, Bringman’s leadership is guided by the belief that community colleges are powerful engines for social justice, economic mobility, and regional vitality. She holds a master of science in Applied Psychology from Eastern Washington University and is completing a doctor of education in Adult and Higher Education at Oregon State University.

“I am thrilled to welcome Holly to Grays Harbor College. This new position reflects our commitment to strengthening both instruction and student support, and empowering every student to thrive during their time at GHC and beyond,” said Grays Harbor College President Dr. Carli Schiffner. “After a competitive, national search, I am confident that Holly is the right leader for the key role of Vice President of Learning & Student Success.”