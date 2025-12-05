Holiday gift ideas only found at Grays Harbor businesses

Editor’s note: Each week until Dec. 24, The Daily World Content Services will publish a series of articles focusing on the importance of keeping holiday dollars in the local economy. Each week will highlight local businesses or opportunities to make Grays Harbor thrive.

Still searching for that perfect gift for a special someone? Some people are hard to buy for because they’re “just picky” while others may already seem to “have everything” they need.

There is a strategy for gift giving that can help in this difficult arena – the Five Gift Rule. This rule suggests picking gifts in five categories: something they want, something they need, something to wear, something to read, and a fifth “surprise” gift they didn’t even know they wanted. Perhaps picking something that is found in our Grays Harbor community can fit that bill and keep that money circulating in our local economy over and over.

Gifting an “experience” can be very meaningful to the recipient and Grays Harbor has some unique outdoor opportunities here to accomplish that feat.

The fish are running! Grays Harbor has many talented fishing guides with great track records of getting their clients “into the fish.” With some of the best river and ocean fishing in the world located right here it makes sense to try it. George’s Guide Service, Rain Forest Guide Service, Private Water Adventures, CC’s Guide Service as well as Clay Butler and Dean Johnstone Guide Services can also take clients on the heralded Quinault River. Go to www.experiencewestport.com for more information on the upcoming charter season and a list of experienced charter boats and captains that make charter fishing a success.

Surfing is a year round activity in Westport with consistent swells in the winter. Get a wetsuit and a board (and maybe some lessons?) and hit the beach! There are several surf shops in Westport that have everything needed to get started. Call ahead for winter hours and availability to be sure.

Looking for an indoor experience that taps into the creative side? The Grays Harbor Potters Guild offers classes in Handbuilding with Clay up through the firing process. On Sundays there is a free (RSVP, please) session of Claymates projects. Call 360-580-1673 for more details.

Grays Harbor is fast becoming the new art enclave in Washington and the Aberdeen Art Center located on Market Street is in the thick of it. Led by the Alder Grove Gallery, the center also houses Mother Crow’s Studio and Gallery, the Gambit Gallery and Gifts and History 98520 from the Friends of the Aberdeen Museum. One of a kind original works from Grays Harbor and Pacific County artists and gifts for those “hard to buy for” folks can be found there. The center also has various hands-on art classes offered to the public, check within for details.

Original local art and unique handmade items can also be found at The Gallery of Ocean Shores, Fusions Gallery and the Tipsy Potter to name a few. Further, a whole day could be spent hitting the other small boutique art and gift stores in the north and south beach areas. The South Beach Arts Association in Westport also presents unique local art for sale and offers classes as well.

In the category of a “surprise” gift they didn’t know they wanted could be a custom frame for a newly acquired painting or an existing cherished portrait. Leigh’s Custom Framing in Aberdeen and Whisperwood Custom Framing in Montesano can provide that one of a kind finish for their customers.

For the readers in the family, Timberland Regional Libraries in Aberdeen and Hoquiam are holding Friends of the Library used book sales to raise funds for programs and equipment the libraries wouldn’t otherwise have. The books are near new or gently used and affordable.

Tonight at 7:30, and for one night only, the historic 7th Street Theatre in Hoquiam is showing the 1989 holiday classic National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation for only $6. Watching a movie there is worth every penny.

When we shop or purchase services locally we are reinvesting in our community as local businesses and employees spend more money locally as well, strengthening our economy with each dollar spent.