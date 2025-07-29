Hog Wild roars through Ocean Shores

Convention Center parking lot bursts at the seams with bikes and music

Hard driving rock and roll, the roar and whine of every type of motorcycle engine imaginable and smoke from burning rubber filled the air in and around the Ocean Shores Convention Center this past weekend. Thousands of people attended Hog Wild 2025 and took in the vendors, food and sights and sounds of Washington’s largest motorcycle rally.

Several bands including Deerswerver, Dogger, Sin Circus, Rock River Band and Iron Stallion performed on the main outdoor stage while the Street Creepers, Cossacks and 1 Wheel Revolution demonstrated mastery and control over their machines with stunt riding demonstrations.

A new feature proved to be quite popular — the tattoo room — as festivalgoers were able to choose or present a design and get inked up right there at the Convention Center. And of course, there was the ever-popular tattoo contest. Saturday’s festivities also included the annual motorcycle parade from Hoquiam to Ocean Shores.

Next year’s event is already set for July 24-26.

Jerry Knaak / The Daily World Judges inspect an entry during the Hog Wild tattoo contest.