Hog Wild draws scrutiny from law enforcement

Increased safety patrols will be in effect during this weekend’s motorcycle rally in Ocean Shores

Thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts and festivalgoers will descend upon Ocean Shores this weekend.

In an ongoing effort to reduce motorcycle crashes, increased safety patrols will be visible starting today through the Hog Wild motorcycle rally which is set for Friday through Sunday in and around Ocean Shores.

According to a press release issued by the Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC), law enforcement agencies in Grays Harbor County and the Washington State Patrol will be working overtime focused on illegal driving behaviors by both motorcycle riders and other vehicle drivers.

“While most motorcycle riders practice safety, the number of fatalities is still higher than pre-pandemic levels. This is particularly concerning because we know these crashes are preventable,” said Mark Medalen, motorcycle safety program manager at WTSC. “We want to ensure that everyone enjoys the weekend and arrives back home safely.”

According to preliminary data from the WTSC, motorcyclist fatalities on Washington’s roads decreased in 2024. In 2023, there were 142 motorcyclist fatalities, the most in Washington state’s history. In 2024 Washington experienced a 20% decrease with 113 motorcyclist fatalities.

Traffic safety professionals remain concerned about the overall increase in motor vehicle crashes resulting in serious injuries and fatalities.

While motorcycles represent a small number of incidents, they also represent a disproportionate number of deaths. In the last five years (2020–2024), motorcycles made up just 3% of registered vehicles on Washington’s roads and accounted for 16% of all traffic fatalities.

The press release went on to state motorcyclists are over-represented in traffic fatalities because they are vulnerable road users that don’t have the crash protection of other motor vehicles.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, per mile traveled in 2019, motorcyclists were about 29 times more likely than passenger vehicle occupants to die in a crash and four times more likely to be seriously injured.

Most traffic crashes are caused by human choices or errors. The leading causes of motorcyclist serious injuries and fatalities (single and multi-vehicle crashes) are speed, impairment by alcohol and/or drugs, and distraction.

The WTSC’s motorcycle safety website, “Ride Safe, Ride On,” (https://www.ridesaferideon.com/) offers a collection of resources including videos, blogs, training tools, and safety information designed to help motorcyclists and motorists learn how to safely share the road together. Drivers are also encouraged to leave extra space and following distance around motorcycles, always drive sober, wear a seatbelt, follow speed limits and avoid distractions.