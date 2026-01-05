Harbor Havoc brings unfinished business to Ocean Shores

On Saturday, Jan. 10, the Ocean Shores Convention Center will transform into the center of professional wrestling in Grays Harbor as Rogue Wrestling Attractions presents Harbor Havoc — New Year’s Retribution. An event built around high-stakes matchups, personal rivalries, and a championship main event more than a year in the making.

Doors open at 6 p.m., with live professional wrestling beginning at 7 p.m.. Fans arriving early will be welcomed by live music from local Aberdeen band, Clear Nothing, performing from 6 to 7 p.m., and again during intermission, setting the tone for a full evening of live entertainment.

New Year’s Retribution is not a reset. It is a reckoning.

A championship fueled by history

The night’s main event places the Harbor Havoc Championship on the line as reigning champion “HellBlazer” Draven Vargas defends against Big Nasty Logan: The Beast of Aberdeen.

Their rivalry has unfolded across multiple RWA events and cities, marked by controversy, injury, and unfinished business. What began as an unexpected confrontation turned into a year-long chase, as Vargas repeatedly escaped with victories while Logan was left to fight his way back through the rankings.

Logan has endured stretcher jobs, ambushes, and disputed finishes — yet each time, he returned stronger. Representing Aberdeen every step of the way, Logan clawed through contender matches and high-pressure situations to earn this moment.

At New Year’s Retribution, there is no shortcut, no controversy left to hide behind. Logan gets Vargas one-on-one, with the Harbor Havoc Championship on the line.

For Vargas, it is the most dangerous defense of his reign.

For Logan, it is the culmination of everything he has fought through.

The future of the championship takes shape

Before the main event ever begins, the future of the Harbor Havoc Championship will already be in motion.

Celestial vs. “TNT” Tyson Lee headlines a #1 Contender Match, with the winner securing a future championship opportunity. Celestial brings a calculated, “lucha libre” influenced style built on timing and survival, while Tyson Lee enters with explosive energy and the full support of the crowd behind him after a major victory at Seasons Beatings.

The contrast in styles promises a fast-paced, high-risk matchup, with both men knowing this is the clearest path to RWA championship gold.

Crossroads and consequences

Christopher Ryseck vs. Kris Marx represents a true crossroads match.

Ryseck has quietly rebuilt momentum through decisive wins and refuses to be overlooked any longer. He believes this match is his gateway back into the championship conversation. Standing across from him is Kris Marx, a ruthless striker coming off a tough loss, at Seasons Beatings, with everything to lose if he falls again.

Desperation meets determination. A dangerous combination for both men.

Rivalries with no safety net

In Mario Defederici vs. Thee Rat King, tag team championship history fuels a deeply personal one-on-one battle. Once linked through alliance and betrayal, the two now meet without partners, without backup, and without excuses.

For Defederici, the match is about validation.

For Thee Rat King, it is about retribution.

Elsewhere, Carl Steele vs. HellHound Petrov delivers a clash of power and intensity. Steele arrives in RWA intent on proving he belongs at the top immediately. Petrov, one of the promotion’s most established figures, enters, fueled by frustration and anger after recent setbacks.

When ambition collides with experience, something breaks.

A night built for the crowd

Harbor Havoc – New Year’s Retribution is designed as a complete live experience. From live music and championship stakes to family-friendly access and a loud, energetic atmosphere, the event reflects what fans have come to expect from Rogue Wrestling Attractions since its first show on July 13, 2022.

Since then, RWA has steadily expanded its reach across Washington State, delivering consistent live events while maintaining strong roots in Grays Harbor. That growth is visible not through words, but through packed venues, deeper stories, and nights like New Year’s Retribution.. Where every match matters.

This event is not about looking back.

It is about what happens when rivalries peak, opportunities collide, and championships are truly at risk.

Tickets:

At the door or online at RogueAttractions.com

Youth — $15

Adults — $25

Ringside VIP — $50