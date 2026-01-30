Harbor Happenings

Find out what’s happening in and around Grays Harbor …

ABERDEEN

Midnight Cruizers Car Club has scheduled a dinner-meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 4, at Duffy’s, All car enthusiasts are invited.

TOPS Chapter Wa 1200 has weigh-in from 8:30-9:30 a.m. every Monday at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church. Meeting begins at 9:45. For more information, call 800-932-8677.

Rainy Day Reading Reviews is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday, Jan. 30, in the Spellman Meeting Room at the Aberdeen Timberland Library. This week Harold Warren will review Source Code by Bill Gates.

Aberdeen Bridge Club hosts a sanctioned ACBL bridge game every Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at Harbor Calvary Church. New players are invited and partners are guaranteed for those attending on their own. For more information, contact Randy Ross at 360-591-5928 or Randy55.Ross@gmail.com

Salmonberry Band members practice every Friday at 1 p.m. at the Aberdeen Art Center. All singers and those who play ukuleles and other portable instruments are invited. For more information, call 360-533-4897.

Aberdeen VFW Post 224 and Auxiliary will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 3, at the American Legion Hall.

Aberdeen Clothing Bank, 301 North G St., is open 9:30-11:45 a.m. Mondays, 9:30-11:45 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Thursday they are open from 9:30-11:30 a.m. for donations only. Masks are required.

HOQUIAM

Senior Driving Class will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Hoquiam Senior Center. Must be 55 or older to attend. The cost is $20. For more information or to register, contact Gerald Apple at 360-480-5330 or geraldappl@yahoo.com

Sons of Norway of Grays Harbor 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 4, at Saron Lutheran-First Presbyterian Church.

Three R’s Thrift Store is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 3101 Cherry Street.

Robert Gray Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 5, in the downstairs meeting room of the Hoquiam Timberland Library. Women interested in joining the DAR are invited.

Grays Harbor Democrats will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 5, at Events on Emerson. For more information, visit ghdemocrats.org

Push Rods Car Club will meet at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 3, at the Hoquiam Elks.

Grays Harbor Amateur Radio Club will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, in the Hoquiam Timberland Library’s downstairs meeting room

COSMOPOLIS

Cosi Senior Center will offer lunch at noon every Tuesday, followed by social activities.

MONTESANO

Pinochle is played at 6 p.m. every Thursday at the Monte Moose.

ELMA

Olympians Hiking Club members will leave the 1st Security Bank parking lot at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 3 for a hike around town. On Saturday, Feb. 7 the group will leave the same location at 9:30 a.m. for a hike on Porter Creek Loop.

Elma Al-Anon family group meetings are scheduled for 7 p.m. every Thursday at Faith Lutheran Church.

McCLEARY

NAMI Connection will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 5, at the VFW Hall.

OCEAN SHORES

Grays Harbor Chapter of Surfrider Foundation will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 5, in the Ocean Shores Library for a program by KC Scofield of SeaLife Response+Rescue +Research speaking about what to do if you find a stranded marine mammal. The GH chapter is part of a national network of people who help protect the beaches through cleanups and education. For more information, visit graysharborsurfrider.org

TOPS Chapter Wa 1425 has weigh-in at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the Ocean Shores Library. Meeting begins at 10:15. For more information, call 360-591-8450.

Ocean Shores Bridge Club offers duplicate bridge at 12:30 p.m. every Monday at Ocean Shores Inn and Suites. Partners are not necessary. $2 fee. For more information, call 360-310-2048 or 360-289-3261.

Coastal Interpretive Center, 1033 Catala Ave. SE, is open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with exhibits on the coast, shipwrecks, forestry, logging and the history of Ocean Shores. Admission is $5 per person/$10 per family.

NORTH BEACH

Museum of the North Beach has temporarily moved to its historic Dorothy Anderson Cabin on Meriweather Street (at the north end of Crescent Park) in Seabrook. Open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 360-591-8572.

For more information about the What’s Happening column contact karen.barkstrom@thedailyworld.com or call 360-537-3925.