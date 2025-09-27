Harbor Happenings

ABERDEEN

TOPS Chapter Wa 1200 has weigh-in from 8:30-9:30 a.m. every Monday at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church. Meeting begins at 9:45. For more information, call 800-932-8677.

Aberdeen Bridge Club hosts a sanctioned ACBL bridge game every Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at Harbor Calvary Church. New players are invited and partners are guaranteed for those attending on their own. For more information, contact Randy Ross at 360-591-5928 or Randy55.Ross@gmail.com

Salmonberry Band members practice every Friday at 1 p.m. at the Aberdeen Art Center. All singers and those who play ukuleles and other portable instruments are invited. For more information, call 360-533-4897.

Midnight Cruizers Car Club has scheduled a dinner-meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1 at Duffy’s, All car enthusiasts are invited.

Aberdeen Clothing Bank, 301 North G St., is open 9:30-11:45 a.m. Mondays, 9:30-11:45 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Thursday they are open from 9:30-11:30 a.m. for donations only. Masks are required.

HOQUIAM

Sons of Norway of Grays Harbor 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1, at Saron Lutheran-First Presbyterian Church.

Three R’s Thrift Store is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 3101 Cherry Street. The foodbank is open from 10 a.m. to 1:50 p.m. every Thursday. Special: adult clothing — fill up to 3 bags for $1 each.

Grays Harbor Parkinson’s support group will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 30, at Hoquiam Timberland Library downstairs meeting room. For more information call Betsy Seidel at 360-533-5968.

Senior Driving Class will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18, at the Hoquiam Senior Center. Must be 55 or older to attend. The cost is $20. For more information or to register, contact Gerald Apple at 360-480-5330 or geraldappl@yahoo.com

Robert Gray Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 2, in the downstairs meeting room of the Hoquiam Timberland Library. Women interested in joining the DAR are invited.

Grays Harbor Democrats will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 2, at Events on Emerson. For more information, visit ghdemocrats.org

Push Rods Car Club will meet at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 1, at the Hoquiam Elks.

Grays Harbor Amateur Radio Club will meet at 7 p.m. Thursda, Oct. 2, in the Hoquiam Timberland Library’s downstairs meeting room.

MONTESANO

Pinochle is played at 6 p.m. every Thursday at the Monte Moose.

Montesano Community Center offers $7 lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays. Weekly activities (from 12:30-1:30 p.m.) include karaoke on Monday, chair exercise on Tuesday, pinochle on Wednesday, Mexican train on Thursday and bingo on Friday.

ELMA

Elma Al-Anon family group meetings are scheduled for 7 p.m. every Thursday at Faith Lutheran Church.

EAST COUNTY

Elma/McCleary Lions Club is looking for new members. Meetings are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at the McCleary Community Center.

OCEAN SHORES

TOPS Chapter Wa 1425 has weigh-in at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the Ocean Shores Library. Meeting begins at 10:15. For more information, call 360-591-8450.

Sea Pal Quilters will meet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second Monday and the fourth Wednesday of the month at the VFW Post, 953 Trent Court

Ocean Shores Bridge Club offers duplicate bridge at 12:30 p.m. every Monday at Ocean Shores Inn and Suites. Partners are not necessary. $2 fee. For more information, call 360-310-2048 or 360-289-3261.

Coastal Interpretive Center, 1033 Catala Ave. SE, is open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with exhibits on the coast, shipwrecks, forestry, logging and the history of Ocean Shores. Admission is $5 per person/$10 per family.

GriefShare, a grief recovery support group, will meet 1 to 3 p.m. every Monday at Faith Community Church. For more information, call 360-289-2474 and leave a msg for Sandy McClulloch.

NORTH BEACH

Museum of the North Beach has temporarily moved to its historic Dorothy Anderson Cabin on Meriweather Street (at the north end of Crescent Park) in Seabrook. Open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 360-591-8572.

For more information about the What’s Happening column contact karen.barkstrom@thedailyworld.com or call 360-537-3925.