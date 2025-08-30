Harbor Happenings

ABERDEEN

TOPS Chapter Wa 1200 has weigh-in from 8:30-9:30 a.m. every Monday at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church. Meeting begins at 9:45. For more information, call 800-932-8677.

Aberdeen Bridge Club hosts a sanctioned ACBL bridge game every Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at Harbor Calvary Church. New players are invited and partners are guaranteed for those attending on their own. For more information, contact Randy Ross at 360-591-5928 or Randy55.Ross@gmail.com

Salmonberry Band members practice every Friday at 1 p.m. at the Aberdeen Art Center. All singers and those who play ukuleles and other portable instruments are invited. For more information, call 360-533-4897.

Aberdeen VFW Post 224 and Auxiliary will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 2 at the American Legion Hall, 121 W. First..

Aberdeen Clothing Bank, 301 North G St., is open 9:30-11:45 a.m. Mondays, 9:30-11:45 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Thursday they are open from 9:30-11:30 a.m. for donations only. Masks are required.

HOQUIAM

Sons of Norway of Grays Harbor 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 3, at Saron Lutheran-First Presbyterian Church.

Senior Driving Class will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27, at the Hoquiam Senior Center. Must be 55 or older to attend. The cost is $20. For more information or to register, call or text Gerald Apple at 360-480-5330 or geraldappl@yahoo.com

Robert Gray Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 4, in the downstairs meeting room of the Hoquiam Timberland Library. Women interested in joining the DAR are invited.

Grays Harbor Democrats will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 4, at Events on Emerson. For more information, visit ghdemocrats.org

Push Rods Car Club will meet at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 3, at the Hoquiam Elks.

Grays Harbor Amateur Radio Club will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 4, in the Hoquiam Timberland Library’s downstairs meeting room.

MONTESANO

Pinochle is played at 6 p.m. every Thursday at the Monte Moose.

ELMA

Elma Al-Anon family group meetings are scheduled for 7 p.m. every Thursday at Faith Lutheran Church.

EAST COUNTY

Elma/McCleary Lions Club is looking for new members. Meetings are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at the McCleary Community Center.

OCEAN SHORES

TOPS Chapter Wa 1425 has weigh-in at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the Ocean Shores Library. Meeting begins at 10:15. For more information, call 360-591-8450.

Ocean Shores Bridge Club offers duplicate bridge at 12:30 p.m. every Monday at Ocean Shores Inn and Suites. Partners are not necessary. $2 fee. For more information, call 360-310-2048 or 360-289-3261.

Coastal Interpretive Center, 1033 Catala Ave. SE, is open every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with exhibits on the coast, shipwrecks, forestry, logging and the history of Ocean Shores. Admission is $5 per person/$10 per family.

GriefShare, a grief recovery support group, will meet 1 to 3 p.m. every Monday at Faith Community Church. For more information, call 360-289-2474 and leave a message for Sandy McClulloch.

NORTH BEACH

Museum of the North Beach has temporarily moved to its historic Dorothy Anderson Cabin on Meriweather Street (at the north end of Crescent Park) in Seabrook. Open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 360-591-8572.

