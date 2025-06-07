Harbor Happenings

ABERDEEN

Salmonberry Band members practice every Friday at 1 p.m. at the Aberdeen Art Center. All singers and those who play ukuleles and other portable instruments are invited. For more information, call 360-533-4897.

Olympians Hiking Club members will leave the DSHS parking lot at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 14 for a hike to a high point above Riffe Lake.

Aberdeen Bridge Club hosts a sanctioned ACBL bridge game every Wednesday at 1:15 p.m. at the Aberdeen First United Methodist Church. New players are invited and partners are guaranteed for those attending on their own. For more information, contact Randy Ross at 360-591-5928 or Randy55.Ross@gmail.com

Aberdeen Clothing Bank, 301 North G St., is open 9:30-11:45 a.m. Mondays, 9:30-11:45 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Thursday they are open from 9:30-11:30 a.m. for donations only. Masks are required.

TOPS Chapter Wa 1200 has weigh-in from 8:30-9:30 a.m. every Monday at the Aberdeen Methodist Church. Meeting begins at 9:45. For more information, call 800-932-8677.

HOQUIAM

Grays Harbor Audubon Society will meet at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 8 at the Hoquiam Timberland Library to celebrate their 30-year anniversary. Everyone is invited to attend and share stories of the chapter.

Dance Club of Grays Harbor’s monthly dance will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 14, at the Hoquiam Elks. Everyone is invited. Cost is $10 per person. For more information, visit danceclubofgraysharbor.com

Three R’s Thrift Store is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 3101 Cherry Street. The foodbank is open from 10 a.m. to 1:50 p.m. every Thursday.

Family Caregiver Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 10, at the Hoquiam Timberland Library. All caregivers are invited. For more information, call Amber Garrotte at the Olympic Area Agency on Aging at 360-538-2458

Test of Time Car Club will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 9 in the downstairs meeting room at the Hoquiam Timberland Library. For more information, call 360-589-3341.

Grays Harbor Genealogical Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 14, in the Hoquiam Timberland Library’s downstairs meeting room. For more information, visit graysharborgenealogy.com or email info@GraysHarborGenealogy.com

Olympians Hiking Club members will leave the US Bank parking lot at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 10 for a hike around town. On Wednesday they have a work party scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Elton Bennett Park.

MONTESANO

Montesano Community Center offers $7 lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays. Weekly activities (from 12:30-1:30 p.m.) include karaoke on Monday, chair exercise on Tuesday, pinochle on Wednesday, Mexican train on Thursday and bingo on Friday.

ELMA

No Kings Day rally is scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 14, at the corner of 3rd and Main. Signs will be provided or bring your own. For more information, call 206-498-7301.

Elma Al-Anon family group meetings are scheduled for 7 p.m. every Thursday at Faith Lutheran Church.

OCEAN SHORES

TOPS Chapter Wa 1425 has weigh-in at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the Ocean Shores Library. Meeting begins at 10:15. For more information, call 360-591-8450.

Sea Pal Quilters will meet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second Monday and the fourth Wednesday of the month at the VFW Post, 953 Trent Court.

Ocean Shores Bridge Club offers duplicate bridge at 12:30 p.m. every Monday at Ocean Shores Inn and Suites. Partners are not necessary. $2 fee. For more information, call 360-310-2048 or 360-289-3261.

Coastal Interpretive Center, 1033 Catala Ave. SE, is open every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with exhibits on the coast, shipwrecks, forestry, logging and the history of Ocean Shores. Admission is $5 per person/$10 per family.

NORTH BEACH

Museum of the North Beach has temporarily moved to its historic Dorothy Anderson Cabin on Meriweather Street (at the north end of Crescent Park) in Seabrook. Open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 360-591-8572.

