Harbor Happenings

ABERDEEN

Aberdeen High School graduation ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, June 6, at Stewart Field.

Aberdeen VFW Post 224 and Auxiliary will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 3, in the American Legion Hall, 121 W. 1st.

Aberdeen Clothing Bank, 301 North G St., is open 9:30-11:45 a.m. Mondays, 9:30-11:45 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Thursday they are open from 9:30-11:30 a.m. for donations only. Masks are required.

TOPS Chapter Wa 1200 has weigh-in from 8:30-9:30 a.m. every Monday at the Aberdeen Methodist Church. Meeting begins at 9:45. For more information, call 800-932-8677.

Olympians Hiking Club members will leave the DSHS parking lot at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 3, for a hike around town. On Saturday, June 7, hikers will leave the same location at 8 a.m. for a hike along the Lower Big Quilcene River.

Aberdeen Bridge Club hosts a sanctioned ACBL bridge game every Wednesday at 1:15 p.m. at the Aberdeen First United Methodist Church. New players are invited and partners are guaranteed for those attending on their own. For more information, contact Randy Ross at 360-591-5928 or Randy55.Ross@gmail.com

Salmonberry Band members practice every Friday at 1 p.m. at the Aberdeen Art Center. All singers and those who play ukuleles and other portable instruments are invited. For more information, call 360-533-4897.

HOQUIAM

Grays Harbor Democrats’ annual membership meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 5, at Events on Emerson. For more information, visit ghdemocrats.org

Push Rods Car Club will meet at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 4, at the Hoquiam Elks.

Grays Harbor Amateur Radio Club will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 5, in the Hoquiam Timberland Library’s downstairs meeting room.

Sons of Norway of Grays Harbor at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 4, at Saron Lutheran-First Presbyterian Church.

Three R’s Thrift Store is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 3101 Cherry Street. The foodbank is open from 10 a.m. to 1:50 p.m. every Thursday.

MONTESANO

Montesano Community Center offers $7 lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays. Weekly activities (from 12:30-1:30 p.m.) include karaoke on Monday, chair exercise on Tuesday, pinochle on Wednesday, Mexican train on Thursday and bingo on Friday.

ELMA

Elma Al-Anon family group meetings are scheduled for 7 p.m. every Thursday at Faith Lutheran Church.

OAKVILLE

Satsop Grange is looking for vendors (produce, plants, baked goods, antiques, baby chick and crafts), for its Farmers Markets to be held the second Saturday of June, July and August from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 360-470-1778.

OCEAN SHORES

Ocean Shores Bridge Club offers duplicate bridge at 12:30 p.m. every Monday at Ocean Shores Inn and Suites. Partners are not necessary. $2 fee. For more information, call 360-310-2048 or 360-289-3261.

Coastal Interpretive Center, 1033 Catala Ave. SE, is open every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with exhibits on the coast, shipwrecks, forestry, logging and the history of Ocean Shores. Admission is $5 per person/$10 per family.

Grays Harbor Chapter of Surfrider Foundation will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 5, in the Ocean Shores Library for a presentation by Dr. Ian Miller, the Washington Sea Grant coastal hazard specialist. For more information, call Bruce at 303-503-9997 or visit graysharbor.surfrider.org

TOPS Chapter Wa 1425 has weigh-in at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the Ocean Shores Library. Meeting begins at 10:15. For more information, call 360-591-8450.

NORTH BEACH

Museum of the North Beach has temporarily moved to its historic Dorothy Anderson Cabin on Meriweather Street (at the north end of Crescent Park) in Seabrook. Open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 360-591-8572.

