Great Washington ShakeOut drill set for Oct. 16

CAMP MURRAY — The Washington Emergency Management Division has scheduled the Great Washington ShakeOut at 10:16 a.m. Oct. 16.

The annual drill encourages residents to “drop, cover and hold on” to practice how to respond to an earthquake.

During the drill, more than 120 tsunami sirens will be tested, and some schools across the state will practice evacuation drills, the Emergency Management Division said.

This year’s ShakeOut theme is “Be Alerted.” The drill will test several alert systems, including the free MyShake Earthquake Early Warning smartphone app, reverse 9-1-1 systems, opt-in text alerts and alarms on NOAA weather radios.

This year’s drill also will include a test of the Emergency Alert System on radio and television.

Tsunami alarms will be tested with the actual warning signals, not the Westminster Chimes typically used during monthly tests.

To sign up for alerts, visit https://mil.wa.gov/alerts.

The Emergency Management Division has scheduled a free webinar, “Washington Earthquakes and Tsunamis 101,” at noon Oct. 1.

The division’s hazard and preparedness experts will discuss the science behind earthquakes and tsunamis, their potential impacts and what to expect when they happen.

They also will provide insights on what steps to take in order to prepare for these events.

To register for the webinar, visit www.tinyurl.com/ShakeOut2025.