Grays Harbor Transit buses free to ride in 2026

The board of directors for Grays Harbor Transit (GHT) voted at their November meeting to extend the transit agency’s fare free policy another year.

All fixed route buses operated by GHT will be entirely free to ride, including Routes 5 through 70, serving areas spanning from Westport to Olympia, Centralia to Quinault, and all towns in between.

Additionally, services under GHT’s HarborFlex program will remain free to ride, including the Specialized Van Service for paratransit and Dial-A-Ride serving the general public. Vanpool services, where a rider enlists in a subsidized long-distance carpool, is exempt from the fare free policy and will carry a fee based on usage.

Eliminating fares not only benefits riders, it has also sped up boarding on buses and saved considerable staff time and administrative costs associated with managing the fare program last used in 2022.

“With the recommendation of our General Manager Ken Mehin and Finance Officer Jean Braaten, our Board voted to continue fare-free transit services in 2026,” said GHT Board Chair Vickie Raines, a Grays Harbor County commissioner. “We recognize the tremendous benefit fare-free transportation provides to our ridership, and equally for our GHT employees. For transit to remain fare-free is not only the right thing to do, it truly is a win for everyone.”

The GHT board of directors approves an operating budget every year and the fare free policy is considered on an annual basis. The policy is supported by funds from Washington state’s Climate Commitment Act passed in 2021. Over half of GHT’s funding comes from local sales taxes first approved in 1974. Last year, GHT provided over 950,000 fare free rides.

More information about GHT’s public transit services may be found on their website at GHTransit.com. GHT is celebrating 50 years of service in 2025. GHT is also currently hiring with competitive wages and great benefits.