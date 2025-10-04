Grays Harbor: The Washington coast with the most

Stops at Grayland, Westport, Ocean Shores and beyond are chock-full of fall and early winter opportunities

Autumn is arguably one of the best times to head to Washington’s central coast and score a grand slam on fishing and other fun outdoor opportunities.

The four headliners include digging razor clams from early October to early January, casting for surf perch, dock fishing for coho, and wading a tidal pond or dropping a ring net and/or star trap off a dock for Dungeness crab.

To sweeten the deal, you don’t need to break the bank for an exciting getaway to this remarkable stretch of the coastline from Moclips to Ocean Shores and Westport to Grayland, as well as all destinations in between.

Coastal razor clams

Garnering the lion’s share of attention is coastal razor clam digging, and you can find easy access to Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks Beaches. While this column focuses on the central coast, don’t overlook Long Beach along the southern coast too.

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife shellfish managers announced razor clam digging will be open Oct. 6–12 at Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks, and followed by another 41 tentative dates from Oct. 6 through Jan. 6.

“Razor clam digging will return to the Washington coast Monday, Oct. 6 with a seven-day tide series,” said Bryce Blumenthal, a WDFW coastal shellfish biologist. “It’s common to encounter some small clams this early in the season. As a reminder, each digger must keep their first 15 clams regardless of size or condition. This is also the time of year when harvesters might encounter Dungeness crab buried in the clam beds, so please dig carefully to avoid damaging other intertidal species.”

Summertime assessment surveys conducted by WDFW and tribal co-managers showed a relatively stable population of razor clams on all four beaches. Kalaloch Beach, along the northern Olympic Peninsula coast, won’t be open due to continuing issues with depressed populations of harvestable clams.

All beach openings are dependent on final approval of marine toxin testing, which usually occurs about a week or less before the start of each digging series. Before a beach can open for digging, the Washington State Department of Health requires two test samples seven to 10 days apart and domoic acid levels to be under the guideline level. Domoic acid, a natural toxin that certain marine algae produce, can be harmful or fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities.

The daily limit is 15 razor clams per person (broken clams count toward a limit). Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container, and all diggers must keep the first 15 clams they dig, regardless of size or condition. The most successful digging occurs about one to two hours before the listed time of low tide.

The first series of confirmed digging dates are:

· Monday, Oct. 6 (low tide of -0.2 feet at 6:35 p.m.) at Long Beach, Twin Harbors and Mocrocks

· Tuesday, Oct. 7 (-1.0 at 7:18 p.m.) at Long Beach, Twin Harbors and Mocrocks

· Wednesday, Oct. 8 (-1.4 at 8:02 p.m.) at Long Beach, Twin Harbors and Copalis

· Thursday, Oct. 9 (-1.5 at 8:49 p.m.) at Long Beach, Twin Harbors and Copalis

· Friday, Oct. 10 (-1.3 at 9:40 p.m.) at Long Beach, Twin Harbors and Mocrocks

· Saturday, Oct. 11 (-0.8 at 10:37 p.m.) at Long Beach, Twin Harbors and Mocrocks

· Sunday, Oct. 12 (-0.2 at 11:41 p.m.) at Long Beach, Twin Harbors and Copalis.

Additional tentative dates are planned for Oct. 20–26; Nov. 3–9; Nov. 18–23; Dec. 2–8; Dec. 18–23; and Dec. 31-Jan. 6.

“This recreational razor clam season will see similar digging opportunity to the past two years, with a full digging schedule again for this fall,” Blumenthal said. “The tides this year will allow for clam gathering opportunity in the lead-up to the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, along with harvestable daylight digs for the late afternoons of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.”

More on razor clams

During the 2024–25 season, a total of 312,716 digger trips (327 digging days up from 250 in 2023–24) were made with a harvest of nearly four-million razor clams for an average of 12.4 clams per digger trip.

At Long Beach, the 2025–25 season total was 96,152 digger trips (109 digging days up from 83 in 2023–24) with 1,253,207 razor clam harvested for 12.7 clams per digger trip. At Twin Harbors, it was 98,096 (109 up from 69) with 1,269,969 for 12.7. At Copalis, it was 66,628 (52 up from 45) for 804,903 for 11.9. At Mocrocks, it was 51,840 (57 up from 53) for 629,781 for 12.0.

Razor clam digging is a huge money maker and last season the total value was more than $46.2 million down from $51.9 million in 2023–24 but up from the 10-year average of $36.1 million. The 20-year average is $31.6 million for small coastal communities who rely on these opportunities during the lean tourist times in autumn, winter, and spring to help boost their economy.

The 2025 razor clam population assessment conducted from May 22 through Aug. 8 still showed a strong and healthy number of razor clams and on par with an average year.

Long Beach has more than 5.4 million recruit-size razor clams with a recreational total allowable catch (TAC) of more than 1.9 million razor clams for the 2025–26 season. The average recruit size clam found in the survey was 4.38 inches.

Twin Harbors has 5.1 million recruit-size razor clams with a recreational TAC of more than 2.0 million razor clams for the 2025–26 season. The average recruit size clam found in the survey was 4.14 inches.

Copalis has nearly 6.0 million recruit-size razor clams with a recreational TAC of more than 1.1 million razor clams for the 2025–26 season. The average recruit size clam found in the survey was 4.16 inches.

Mocrocks has more than 6.3 million recruit-size razor clams with a recreational TAC of more than 1.2 million razor clams for the 2025–26 season. The average recruit size clam found in the survey was 3.93 inches.

Westport Boat Basin coho salmon fishing

Westport takes centerstage when anglers converge to the Westport Boat Basin Marina docks, where coho fishing is open daily through Jan. 31.

This year marks the 50th anniversary since the inception in 1975 of raising coho in net pens at the boat basin marina began to boost fall fishing opportunities here. WDFW, Ocosta High School students and the Port of Grays Harbor raise about 150,000 juvenile coho each year. The coho are transported in trucks from WDFW’s Bingham Creek Hatchery and raised in the net pens and then released each May.

The 2025 Westport net pen coho forecast is 6,723, up from 3,255 in 2024. The entire Grays Harbor hatchery coho forecast is 87,805, up from 68,200 in 2024, and which includes coho returning to the Humptulips and Chehalis River systems.

The prime fishing time occurs from September through October, but fish can be caught well into early winter. It isn’t unusual to catch a dip-in coho headed to one of the many river systems located within Grays Harbor either.

The boat basin daily limit is six including no more than four adult salmon. Anglers must release Chinook. A night closure and anti-snagging rule are in effect except any hook where the weight is molded directly to the hook such as twitching jigs, swim jigs or casting jigs are not allowed. Only single-point barbless hooks may be used. A valid fishing license is required for those ages 16 and older. The Catch Record Card reporting code is 2–2W.

There are numerous ways to catch coho, but most will use spinners, jigs, or a bait below a bobber. Anglers can use a 5/8-ounce or size 5 or 6 spinner to cast from the docks or edges of the harbor. Those fishing with bait can use a small cut-plug herring, anchovy or cured salmon eggs below a bobber.

The boat basin docks surrounding the marina can be busy with not only anglers and visitors but marina tenants, so please be respectful of others when fishing.

There are around 17 publicly accessible docks at the Westport Marina, the Fishermen’s Boardwalk on Float 20, and a long pier near the Fisherman’s Memorial. All the ramps to the marina docks are also mobility friendly.

The Vern Coverdale Memorial Boat Basin Salmon Derby coincides with the annual coho return and runs daily through Oct. 31. It is free to participate and simply bring the whole, ungutted coho to the weigh station at the Westport Seafood Connection Building on Float 8, Slip G, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The top coho in the adult and youth divisions will receive prizes when the derby season ends.

For derby details, call 360–268–1234 or visit Westport Grayland Chamber of Commerce website.

Search for surf perch

The Washington coastline stretches for hundreds of miles and surf perch fishing from the shoreline — open year-round — is a fishery that goes relatively unnoticed. The central coastal beaches, including Ocean Shores, Grayland, Moclips and Westport, can be very productive, especially during spring and fall.

During an outgoing tide look for visible large depressions and channels in the sand and revisit these areas on an incoming tide. The first few hours of an incoming tide and at high slack tide are the best times to have your gear in the water. Be observant of where to cast your line where the wave breaks, as the sand bars and troughs likely lie in between them. Rocky areas are good to cast out to as well.

You can also try for surf perch off a coastal jetty and other fish species can be caught when the fishing seasons are open for lingcod, rockfish, cabezon and flounder.

Make sure to use a stout nine- to 12-foot surf rod and spinning reel with large line capacity (200 yards or more) to cast beyond the breaking waves. To the main line attach a free-sliding snap swivel to a pyramid-style weight (six to 10 ounces or more depending on how far you need to cast) to a rubber stopper and ball-bearing swivel and an 18- to 24-inch leader to your hook. The hook size depends on the bait you’re using, but usually a circle, J or octopus-style hook in size two to four — but no larger than a 1/0 — will do the job. Some claim a smaller hook results in more fish being hooked.

The most common baits are clam necks, sandworms, shrimp and mussels. Herring or anchovies work but just be sure to brine them in a salt cure or a store-bought brine so that they can withstand being ripped off the hooks by the surf and current.

As for artificial-style lures or baits, try a plastic worm or swimbait, as well as spoons and jigs.

Waterproof hip waders and boots are key in the chilly ocean waters. Always pay attention to the surf, crashing waves, rip currents and running water pushing onshore, and never face away from the ocean. If you’re wading in the surf, make sure to wear an approved personal flotation device. The buddy system is another way to stay safe and leave a detailed itinerary with someone at home with a specific time of when you intend to fish and specific location.

The daily limit is 12 surf perch except a shiner perch daily limit is 15 and both are not included in a bottomfish limit.

Coastal crabbing options

Recreational crabbing is open year-round along the Washington Coast, but crab pots, dome pots and hoop nets cannot be used from Sept. 16 through Nov. 14 in Marine Area 2–1 (Willapa Bay) and from Sept. 16 through Nov. 30 in Marine Area 2–2 (Grays Harbor), Marine Area 3 (La Push) and Marine Area 4 (Neah Bay) west of Tatoosh-Bonilla line. If you plan to catch crab along the central coast, remember that only ring nets and star traps that lie flat on the bottom can be used to allow crab to enter and exit freely.

Another fun and adventurous way to catch crab along the coast is to seek them out in ponds and tidal pools during low tide or at slack water. All you need is a dip net or dip rake, rubber boots and gloves, and/or waders. Look for movement or simply drag your rake through the shallow water, as sometimes the crab are known to burrow just underneath the sand.

You can also catch crab off various piers located at Float 20 and the Westport Boat Basin, the Westport jetty and Willapa Bay’s Toke Point Public Pier in Tokeland. Casting a crab snare in Half Moon Bay at Westhaven State Park will find its fair share of crab. For bait use fresh chicken, fish fillets and other fish or salmon carcasses and turkey legs.

The daily limit off the coast is six Dungeness crab, male only (minimum size is 6 inches), and six red rock crab of either sex (minimum size is 5 inches). All crab must be in hardshell condition. Minimum size is measured directly in front of the rear-most points or tips. Use a crab caliper or gauge to accurately measure, and never use a tape measure, ruler or dollar bill.

Other coastal activities abound

There are so many other fun and exciting adventures to partake in around the central coast during the fall and early winter. While some involve a rod and reel, others might simply require dressing for the weather. Here are some choices worth considering:

· Last-chance lings: Anglers who prefer to fish for a variety of other bottomfish still have time to do so by heading out on a charterboat from Westport to catch lingcod and rockfish. The season is open through the third Saturday in October — Oct. 18 this year. For details, go to the Westport Charterboat Association website.

· Peak river salmon season: Coastal rivers and streams are home to migrating salmon and the peak of the return of Chinook, coho and chum salmon occurs well into December. Nearby coastal rivers include the Humptulips, Hoh, Bogachiel, Calawah, Quillayute, Quinault, Satsop, Wynoochee, Nemah, Willapa, Naselle and Chehalis.

· Silvers (coho salmon) in Grays Harbor: Those with a boat can try Grays Harbor east of the Buoy 13 boundary line (Marine Area 2–2), which is the gateway to some of the best fall coho fishing opportunities. If last year’s decent coho returns are an indicator of expectations this fall — the forecast is 149,989 wild and hatchery fish in 2025, up from 143,051 in 2024 — anglers would be wise to put this fishery on their to-do list.

The harbor’s coho fishery mainly occurs in the south channel (referred to as the East Bay Grays Harbor Fishery) just outside of the Johns River boat launch, just west of Aberdeen off state Route 105. It is open in October and through Nov. 30 with a two-salmon daily limit, minimum size 12 inches, release all Chinook. Just upstream of Grays Harbor, there is an active troll fishery during the fall on the lower Chehalis River from the Montesano boat launch to the lumber mill and from the Friends Landing boat launch to a couple miles below the Wynoochee River mouth.

· Late-season fishing lakes: Good trout and warmwater fishing can also be found in several coastal lakes. In Grays Harbor County, Duck Lake, Lake Sylvia and Vance Creek Ponds are open year-round, and Aberdeen and Failor Lakes are open through Oct. 31. Ozette Lake in Olympic National Park has a fairly good number of yellow perch and bass. Wentworth Lake in Clallam County is open year-round and can be good for planted trout.

· Go mushroom foraging: When the first major rainfall occurs in October and into November’s first frosts of autumn, mushrooms are highly sought-after by foragers. Being able to identify edible mushrooms is important to avoiding getting sick or ending up in the hospital. Be sure to consult with a trusted field guide or a mycological club before consuming wild mushrooms.

· More outdoor activities: The Washington Coast has a diverse network of scenic year-round hiking trails, camping and wildlife viewing locations. There are numerous hiking trails especially within Olympic National Park, Oyhut Wildlife Recreation Area, Copalis National Wildlife Refuge and Damon Point Natural Area.

Coastal camping ranges from remote sites, field and forested sites, and larger group sites to car camping and even the glamping-style sites at places like Pacific Dunes Resort at Copalis Beach. There are many hotels, motels and vacation home and cabin rental options too. Camping is available at state parks including Pacific Beach, Grayland Beach, Griffiths-Priday, Twin Harbors Beach and Ocean City.