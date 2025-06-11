Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office deputy and K-9 Titus apprehend burglar

Tuesday at approximately noon, Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a residence along the Olympic Highway for a burglary in progress.

The homeowner had called 9-1-1 reporting they had found an unknown person in their residence helping themselves to some food. It is believed the unknown individual unlawfully entered the residence through an unlocked door. The unknown individual was last observed fleeing into the nearby woods.

Deputies responded swiftly to the scene. This included Deputy McKechnie and his K-9 partner Titus, along with Lt. Ramirez, who formed a search team and began searching the wooded area.

Additional deputies, with help from a nearby Hoquiam Police detective and a Fish and Wildlife officer, set up containment.

Following the sharp nose of K-9 Titus, the subject was quickly located and taken into custody. The subject was booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail for residential burglary.