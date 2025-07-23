Grays Harbor receives grant to expand AI literacy

New funding supports teachers and students across five counties to build AI skills for the future

Educational Service District 113, which governs Grays Harbor, Lewis, Mason, Pacific and Thurston counties, has received a grant from the AI Education Project to build AI literacy and readiness in rural communities.

The grant comes through AI Education Project’s Rural & Indigenous Community Catalyst Program, which invests more than $1 million in project-based grants to local nonprofits, Tribal education departments, and educational service organizations across 14 states.

The program focuses on helping educators gain confidence with AI tools while supporting students to succeed in a world where AI shapes how we work and learn.

“Our rural communities bring unique strengths to AI education,” said ESD 113 Administrator — Digital Innovation Dr. Shannon Thissen. “Students who grow up in small towns and rural areas already know how to solve problems with creativity and collaboration. This grant helps us build on those strengths while preparing students for careers that use AI.”

The grant supports:

Professional learning for teachers across our five-county region

Development of AI curriculum that connects to local industries and communities

Family engagement activities that bring AI literacy home

Partnerships with local businesses and organizations

ESD 113’s project centers on community wisdom and local knowledge. Rather than importing outside solutions, the program builds on what educators already know about their students and communities.

“We learn from our staff, students, families, schools, and the land,” ESD 113 Superintendent Dr. Flip Herndon said. “This approach helps us create AI learning experiences that make sense for our rural communities.”

The funding comes at a time when AI technology rapidly changes how people work and learn. ESD 113 serves communities where students may not have the same access to technology resources as urban areas, making this targeted support crucial.

Professional learning sessions will help educators understand AI tools and how to use them effectively in their classrooms.

Students will explore AI through projects that connect to their communities. They might use AI to analyze local environmental data, create solutions for rural business challenges, or develop tools that help their families and neighbors.

“Students in rural communities deserve the same opportunities to learn about AI as students anywhere,” Dr. Herndon said. “This grant helps us make that happen.”

AI Education Project Rural & Indigenous Community Catalyst Program recognizes that effective AI education must connect to local communities and cultures. The program supports organizations that already work closely with the learners they serve.

Through curriculum, training, policy, and partnerships, the AI Education Project has reached over 230,000 students in all 50 states.

Grant implementation began July 1 and will continue through Dec. 31. ESD 113 will share resources and lessons learned with other rural education organizations to help expand AI learning opportunities across Washington.