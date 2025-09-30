Grays Harbor drug dealer arrested for narcotics sales

On Friday, Sept. 26, the Grays Harbor Drug Task Force (DTF), with the assistance of the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) and deputies from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Hawkins Road in Winlock.

The warrant was the result of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

During the course of the investigation, Task Force detectives conducted several controlled purchases of illegal narcotics from the suspect, a 58-year-old male resident of Winlock.

The suspect had been identified as a major drug dealer impacting Grays Harbor County and surrounding communities. Prior to the execution of the search warrant, the suspect was taken into custody by Task Force detectives in the Maytown area. He was booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail on the following charges:

Three counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance

One count of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute

Two counts of Money Laundering

As a result of the search warrant, detectives seized approximately 58 grams of suspected methamphetamine and $62,000 in U.S. currency.

This investigation highlights the strong collaboration between regional partners. DTF is comprised of detectives from the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office, the Aberdeen Police Department and the Hoquiam Police Department.