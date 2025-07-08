Grays Harbor County to receive $4.6M for outdoor projects

The state of Washington Recreation and Conservation Funding Board has awarded more than $148 million, including nearly $4.6 million to Grays Harbor County, to projects across the state that will build and improve parks and trails, conserve irreplaceable wildlife habitat and maintain land for farming and forestry.

“These grants are critical to keeping Washington a premiere destination for outdoor adventure as well as a great place for Washingtonians to live,” said Megan Duffy, director of the state of Washington Recreation and Conservation Office. “These grants are key to building great communities. The grants help communities light ball fields, make parks accessible to people with disabilities, connect gaps in trail systems, refurbish pools and resurface pickleball courts.”

Aberdeen grant awarded: $450,000

Converting Pioneer Park Field 3 to artificial turf

The Aberdeen Parks and Recreation Department will use this grant to convert a softball infield from dirt to synthetic turf in Pioneer Park.

Grays Harbor is one of the wettest counties in the state and the synthetic infield will improve reliability at one of the park’s most diverse fields. The city will remove the infield; install a new foundation; repair the irrigation system, electrical, water, and sewer infrastructure; install new drainage; and lay artificial turf.

The park is used by Little League teams, Aberdeen High School, and Grays Harbor College. The turf infield will allow local teams to play in town instead of traveling to play on other synthetic turf fields. The Aberdeen Parks and Recreation Department’s sponsor match is $58,000. This grant is from the Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program.

Port of Grays Harbor grant awarded: $650,000

Renovating the Friends Landing Boat Launch

The Port of Grays Harbor will use this grant to renovate the upland boat launch amenities at Friends Landing on the Chehalis River, to make it safer and easier to access.

The Port will pave the boat launch parking lot and repave the entryway, build a loading ramp and parking spaces for people with disabilities, add more than 300 feet of paths around the parking lot, update the parking and safety lines for pedestrians, and install a payment station, information kiosk, and a portable restroom, all of which will accommodate people with disabilities.

The Port of Grays Harbor’s sponsor match is $230,000. This grant is from the Boating Facilities Program.

WDFW grant request; $2.3 million

Conserving the Chehalis Valley

The Department of Fish and Wildlife will use this grant to buy up to 252 acres of stream bank and wetlands at three sites in the Chehalis River watershed in Grays Harbor County (146 acres near Elma, 95 acres near Porter, and 11 acres near Montesano).

The land would expand department ownership next to fish-bearing streams and rivers, permanently protecting about three miles of stream and river shoreline. The land is a mix of riverbank, floodplain, forests and pastures that support a variety of waterfowl, elk, beaver and salmon species. Species of Greatest Conservation Need-listed species found around the sites include band-tailed pigeon, wood ducks and endemic Olympic mudminnow.

Recreational opportunities include fishing and hunting. The department’s goal is to build ecologically resilient blocks of land that are connected by water within the Chehalis River watershed and to increase the amount of department-owned land around its regional office used for research, restoration and public outreach. This grant is from the Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program.

WDFW grant awarded: $325,000

Redeveloping the White Bridge Boat Ramp

The Department of Fish and Wildlife will use this grant to redevelop the closed boat ramp at its White Bridge Water Access area on the Wynoochee River.

The department will remove the ramp, replace the planks and base concrete armoring, and then reinstall the improved ramp. The new design will reduce the ramp slope, significantly reducing the force of the water and erosion. The boat launch is important for fishing and floating on the Wynoochee River and Black Creek. Steelhead fishing on the Wynoochee is one of the most popular types of fishing on the Olympic Peninsula.

This grant is from the Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program.

Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission grant awarded: $633,400

Improving the Lake Sylvia Park trail

State Parks will use this grant to repair the trail that circles the lake in Lake Sylvia State Park, in Montesano.

The popular one-mile looped trail is no longer safe because of multiple degraded bridges, boardwalks and trail sections. Many of the water crossings have been damaged by weather and erosion or they block the flow of water into and out of the wetlands.

Parks staff will team up with the Washington Trails Association to repair four sections of trail and fix six water crossings. They will make general trail repairs, remove the remains of broken structures, and repair or rebuild structures such as boardwalks and bridges.

The State Parks and Recreation Commission’s sponsor match is $50,600.

Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission grant awarded: $265,000

Restoring Copalis coastal dune

State Parks will use this grant to restore coastal dune habitat at the mouth of the Copalis River in Grays Harbor County.

Restoration will support several state and federally listed species including western snowy plover, streaked-horned lark, Siuslaw hairy-necked tiger beetle, pink sand verbena, bear’s foot sanicle and others.

Coastal dunes have been transformed by two exotic species of beach grass. The grasses can change the beach profile, displace native plants, and stabilize the dunes, which then can change quickly into forest. State Parks will control the beach grass and restore a shifting mosaic of habitat resilient to sea level rise and other environmental change.

According to a press release issued by the state of Washington Recreation and Conservation Office, several studies have shown the value outdoor recreation provides to communities and have estimated that it supports more than 6% of all jobs in Washington.

“Recreation not only is important to Washington’s economy, but to the health of the people who recreate here,” Duffy said. “Countless studies have shown that spending time outside can improve a person’s physical and mental health, reduce stress and even improve eyesight. It also does so much for our kids, including helping them improve their social connections and school grades. These grants are important for ensuring there are great places to recreate across Washington.”

The board awarded 242 grants to projects in 35 of the state’s 39 counties. The board received 411 applications requesting more than $266 million in funding, meaning 59% of the projects received funding.

In addition to recreation, the grants help cities, counties, Tribes and state agencies conserve valuable undeveloped areas for wildlife and conserve forests and farmlands for the future.

“Washington is known for its great outdoor spaces and its legacy of farming and forestry,” Duffy said. “As Washington’s population grows, if we don’t conserve that land now, it won’t be there to continue those legacies.”