Grays Harbor County restaurant inspections conducted Sept. 16-26

There are two types of violations recorded on the inspection report:

Red critical violations are food handling practices that, when not done properly, are most likely to lead to foodborne illnesses. These food handling practices include:

Controlling temperatures, such as cooking meats to the proper temperature to kill foodborne disease germs, keeping food hot enough until it is served, and keeping food cold enough

Blue violations are primarily maintenance and sanitation issues that are not likely to be the cause of a foodborne illness.

If the establishment scores at least 35 but not more than 74 red points, a reinspection will occur within 30 days. During the reinspection, the inspector will confirm that all red point violations have been corrected.

If the establishment scores at least 75 red points or an imminent health hazard is observed, a closure will be posted. To reopen, the owner/operator must schedule an inspection and the inspector will confirm that all red point violations have been corrected and/or that the imminent health hazard has been corrected.

Honey Teriyaki & Wok – 511 Oak St., Aberdeen

Sept. 24, Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red — 100

Blue — 0

Observations and Corrective Actions

1: Par-cooked chicken stored above cabbage in the sandwich preparation refrigerator and raw beef stored over carrots in the triple-door Atosa reach-in refrigerator. No signs of cross contamination.

Corrective Actions: Raw products must be stored down and away from ready to eat foods to prevent cross contamination. Corrected by rearranging so raw products were below RTE food.

2: Four or more eggs pooled in a pitcher kept in the Pepsi reach-in refrigerator.

Corrective Actions: Eggs may not be mixed together unless immediately before cooking of when used in batters. Corrected by discarding pooled eggs.

3: Par-cooked (noncontinuous cooking) chicken and beef cooled in depths greater than 2 inches and/or had lids or saran wrap covering the food.

Corrective Actions: Par-cooked food being cooled must be properly cooled in a pan at a depth of 2 inches or less in the refrigerator. Corrected by discarding meat.

4: All meat using noncontinuous cooking was not immediately cooled. Establishment is cooling it at room temperature on a speed rack for roughly 2 hours before covering it with saran wrap and placing in the chef base refrigerator.

Corrective Actions: Noncontinuous cooked raw animal food that must go through an initial heating of no longer than 60 minutes, immediately cooled, held cold or frozen. Before serving, the product must be fully cooked to required cook temperature. Corrected by discarding or moving parcooked meat to the reach-in refrigerator (no cover).

5: Teriyaki chicken, parcooked (montinuous cooking) chicken, and fried rice stored without temperature control.

Corrective Actions: Food using time as a public health control (TPHC) must be clearly labeled or otherwise marked to ensure food is served or discarded within 4 hours. Corrected by discarding food.

6: Establishment does not have a food thermometer.

Corrective Actions: A thermometer must be provided and readily accessible. At least one thermometer must have a thin probe to measure thin foods. PIC will purchase two thermometers (one for ready to eat food and one for par-cooked meat).

7: Food establishment does not have a valid permit. Ownership changed and did not submit an application to our office.

Corrective Actions: Food establishment must have a valid permit to operate. You must submit an application to our office within 7 days.

8: No written procedures written for non-continuous cooking (par-cooking).

Corrective Actions: Noncontinuous cooking must follow written procedures, including an initial heating of no more than 60 minutes, immediately cooling, held cold or frozen, and cooked to required temperature. PIC will discontinue noncontinuous cooking until employees can be retrained on process and monitoring/verification can be increased. You must also submit written procedures that align with WAC 246-215-03415(6) for approval prior to resuming noncontinuous cooking.

Additional Comments

Closure order issued. Establishment does not have a valid Food and Beverage Establishment Permit. Establishment is under new ownership. Permits are nontransferable from owner to owner. Owner must submit a Food and Beverage Establishment Permit Application to our office for review and approval prior to re-opening. I will follow up with the corresponding fees. Application was left with the manager.

BayVue Hotel, Resort & Suites – 685 Ocean Shores Blvd. NW, Ocean Shores

Sept. 25, Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 45

Blue – 0

Observations and Corrective Actions

1: Hand sink in the kitchen was completely blocked by the door.

Corrective Actions: Hand sinks must be maintained to be accessible at all times for employee use. Door was opened halfway and shown to PIC that it must be kept this way at all time when food is being prepared including before breakfast is open to guests and after when clean up is occurring.

2: Sausages in the steam table were found at 109°F.

Corrective Actions: Hot held TCS food must be maintained at 135°F or above. PIC discarded all sausages.

3: Orange juice and yogurt were found at temperatures of 51°F and 45°F respectively.

Corrective Actions: Cold held food must maintain 41°F or less. PIC moved food held out of temperature to adjacent cold unit and discarded orange juice.

Additional Comments

The countertop residential refrigerator, Antarctic Star JC-90VEL-F, in the breakfast bar is not maintaining temperature and is not NSF certified. As such, you must replace this unit within 30 days. Submit make and model number to my email for review and approval PRIOR to purchasing.

Residential refrigeration is also being used in the back storage area behind the office. While you can use residential freezers if they are in good condition and can maintain frozen foods frozen, refrigeration units are required to be NSF certified or equivalent. As such, our office will place your establishment on a compliance plan to upgrade both residential refrigerators. I will send a compliance plan letter in the mail.

New NSF certified refrigerator in kitchen: Kutano KUTG DM1

Grays Harbor County policy 2013-1 states that if any food establishment scores at least 35 but not more than 74 red critical points then they will be placed on a re-inspection status. Re-inspection fees apply. Since this is your first reinspection in the calendar year, the reinspection fee is $170. Our office will return to conduct a re-inspection within 30 days. If any previously cited red violations are observed again, a 2nd re-inspection will be required with a fee of $260 and a 2nd re-inspection will occur within 10 days.

Harbor Coffee – 501 Oak St., Aberdeen

Sept. 25, Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 20

Blue – 21

Observations and Corrective Actions

1: Employees working without a valid Washington State Food Worker Card.

Corrective Actions: All food employees must have a valid Washington State Food Worker Card within 14 days of hire. Employees must obtain their Food Worker Card before their next shift.

2: Barely any hot water is coming out when the faucet is fully turned on. Only the hand sink by the 3-comp is impacted.

Corrective Actions: Water must be at least 100°F at the hand sink with sufficient flow. Contact a plumber immediately for repair. Send confirmation to my email once fixed. Discussed temporary contingency plan with workers until repairs can be made.

3: The food thermometer provided is not calibrated.

Corrective Actions: Food thermometers must be calibrated in accordance with manufacturer’s specification. PIC must calibrate the thermometer or replace it.

4: Door to espresso stand left open. Establishment is not protected against entry of insects and rodents. Several flying insects present.

Corrective Actions: Keep the door closed. If you want to keep it open you must install a tight fitting screen door. Protect the food establishment against the entry of insects and rodents by 1. Filling or closing holes and other gaps along floors, walls, and ceilings; 2. Closed, tight fitting windows; and 3. Solid, self-closing, tight-fitting doors.

5: White chocolate powder boxes and cookies stored on the floor or only 2-3 inches off the floor.

Corrective Actions: Elevate food storage at least 6” off ground on approved shelving. Move food to a proper storage location, discard any contaminated food.

6: Test strips not available to measure sanitizer concentration.

Corrective Actions: Test strips or another device that accurately measures the sanitizer concentration must be provided.

7: Accumulations of dirt, grime, and/or debris present underneath refrigeration equipment/coffee bar. Floor drain has significant build up of grime.

Corrective Actions: Non-food contact surfaces of the equipment must be kept clean and free of dust, dirt and food residue. Deep clean all non-food contact surfaces within 7 days.

8: Restroom door left open.

Corrective Actions: Except during cleaning and maintenance, toilet room doors must be kept closed.

Additional Comments

Establishment is not approved to cool food. Any leftover sausage gravy at the end of the day must be thrown out. Warmer for sausage gravy is turned off at shift change.

Make sure bleach solution is prepared using 1 teaspoon bleach to 1 gallon of water. Concentration was too strong today for food-contact surfaces.

Upgrades to surfaces in the establishment may be required including replacing the flooring underneath the espresso bar and replacing some shelving (wooden shelves are used to store Lotus and the shelves have visible build up that may be uncleanable).

Deep clean the Ice-O-Matic ice machine. Mold present.

Stand up ice machine is clean. Store the ice scoop in a container that you can wash, rinse, and sanitize.

Days Inn – 891 Ocean Shores Blvd. NW, Ocean Shores

Sept. 25, Food Inspection Type – Reinspection

Red – 10

Blue – 5

Observations and Corrective Actions

1: Milk and almond milk were found between 45 – 48°F in both the reach-in refrigerator in the back office and the countertop refrigerator in the breakfast bar. The ambient air temperature of True reach-in in the back office is roughly 43-44°F.

Corrective Actions: Cold held food must maintain 41°F or less. All TCS food was moved to newly added True reach-in refrigerator in the storage room. If the True reach-in in the back office can’t maintain TCS foods at 41°F or below it must be replaced as it has recently been serviced and is still not maintaining temperature.

2: WAC 246-215-06550 Flies present in the breakfast bar area and observed on the tray of the cereal dispenser.

Corrective Actions: Food establishments must be free of insects, rodents and other pests so there is not a breeding population. Contact a pest control service and implement routine monitoring of pests. Discussed installing UV traps above door.

Additional Comments

Waffle mix is prepped each morning and any leftover at the end of the day is discarded.

True countertop refrigerator has been purchased but hasn’t been delivered yet. Send me an update on when it’s scheduled to be delivered.

Establishment had the back True reach-in refrigerator serviced since our last inspection but the unit is still running warm. The service technician said the coils were dirty and cleaned them on-site but the unit is still having issues maintaining temperature. Manager said they will switch this unit with the newly added True reach-in that they installed in the back storage area near the laundry room. You must switch these units as soon as possible.

Establishment is considering adding hot breakfast such as eggs and potatoes. Should you wish to proceed with this you will be required to submit a Food and Beverage Establishment Application for review and approval as upgrades will be required. Application should be submitted prior to any construction.

Twin Cups Espresso – 2807 Olympic Highway, Aberdeen

Sept. 26, Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 5

Blue – 5

Observations and Corrective Actions

1: Several food workers do not have current WA food worker cards (FWCs) available at time of inspection. Must have current WA FWC available at time of inspection to work with exposed foods for all employees who worked with exposed foods.

Corrective Actions: Correct within 7 days. New employees have 14 days to obtain and provide a copy of their FWC to their employer.

2: There is evidence of mice in the bathroom that is in the unattached, separate building from both the storage shed and the coffee stand. Must seal up cracks and holes where rodents can enter, keep garbage cleaned up, and remove evidence of infestation.

Corrective Actions: Clean up carefully so as to prevent potential contamination by Hantavirus. Use a bleach solution that is 1/10 bleach to 9/10 water and spray down all surfaces. Wipe up any debris and droppings, do NOT vacuum, sweep, or otherwise disturb the droppings so that they become airborne (Hantavirus affects the lungs and respiratory system). Use an N95 mask. Clean within 1 week.