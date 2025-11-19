Grays Harbor County restaurant health inspections

There are two types of violations recorded on the inspection report:

Red critical violations are food handling practices that, when not done properly, are most likely to lead to foodborne illnesses. These food handling practices include:

Controlling temperatures, such as cooking meats to the proper temperature to kill foodborne disease germs, keeping food hot enough until it is served, and keeping food cold enough

Blue violations are primarily maintenance and sanitation issues that are not likely to be the cause of a foodborne illness.

If the establishment scores at least 35 but not more than 74 red points, a reinspection will occur within 30 days. During the reinspection, the inspector will confirm that all red point violations have been corrected.

If the establishment scores at least 75 red points or an imminent health hazard is observed, a closure will be posted. To reopen, the owner/operator must schedule an inspection and the inspector will confirm that all red point violations have been corrected and/or that the imminent health hazard has been corrected.

Inspections conducted from Oct 31 to Nov 17

BayVue Hotel, Resort & Suites – 685 Ocean Shores Blvd NW Ocean Shores

Oct. 31, Food Inspection Type – Reinspection

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Additional Comments

2nd reinspection is satisfactory.

Establishment has replaced the residential countertop refrigerator with an NSF unit. Thank you.

Safeway #1546 Food Service – 221 W Heron St Aberdeen

Oct. 31, Food Inspection Type – Reinspection

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Additional Comments

Reinspection is satisfactory.

Staff are using gloves to open to-go containers (bags/boxes) prior to adding food from the hot case. This is a changed practice since our last inspection. Thank you.

Technician serviced the open-facing hot holding unit used to hold rotisserie chicken after our last inspection and found that the front of the unit wasn’t working properly. Repairs were made. As a secondary measure, staff have been trained to place chicken closer to the back of the unit to help maintain temperature.

The wall behind the prep sink near the cookline and flooring throughout the deli have been removed to access plumbing lines. Temporary wall and flooring are provided but the material is not smooth, cleanable, and easily cleanable.

Plan review will be required for the flooring replacement. I will follow up via email.

The Fishin Hole – 103 Brumfield Ave Montesano

Nov 6, Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Additional Comments

Store knife on the cookline on a knife strip or an easily cleanable container.

Dishwasher in bar was not dispensing sanitizer. Good final rinse temperature. Wash dishes in the 3-comp sink until dishwasher is fixed.

One worker (not on shift today) needs a new Food Worker Card. She must bring in a physical copy of her Food Worker Card before her next shift.

Oyhut Bay Grill – 404 Salmonberry Lane SW Ocean Shores

Nov. 6, Food Inspection Type – Reinspection

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Additional Comments

One food worker has a ANAB Food Handler Solutions card, but not a Washington State Food Worker Card.

New binders have been provided for food worker cards and shellstock tags. Organization is great. Dates are being recorded on shellstock tags.

Crab lids are also being stored – they do not need to be kept.

Consumer advisory will be revised on the menu. Send photo to our email once fixed.

Wash ice scoop bucket daily.

Talked to kitchen staff about power outage procedure.

Vacuum packaged raw chicken found in the walk-in cooler. This procedure requires a HACCP plan as it is a specialized process. Use zip lock bags or another method of storing raw chicken.

Al Carbon – 200 Simpson Ave McCleary

Nov. 12, Food Inspection Type – Reinspection

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Additional Comments

Reinspection conducted today. We had police presence for our safety due to the vandalism incident that occurred to our vehicle during the last inspection.

Consumer advisory – Add an asterisk (*) next to ceviche and steak menu items. Send a copy of the revised menu to our office for review and approval.

Owner of the establishment must post her Food Worker Card and email our office a photo of it posted by Friday November 14, 2025 at 12:00pm.

No food preparation observed during the inspection as the establishment did not have any orders.

Do not store cut avocados on top of other items. They must be stored in their own container.

Dishwasher final rinse temperature was not sufficient – only 94 degrees F today. The final rinse temperature must be at least 120 degrees F. You must discontinue using the dishwasher until upgrades to your water heater system are made. You must manually wash, rinse, and sanitize all dishes in the three-compartment sink until our office issues approval to use the dishwasher again.

Your establishment remains on a step-up inspection status until further noted.

Taholah School District #77 – 600 Chitwhin Dr Taholah

Nov. 17, Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Additional Comments

Everything looks good. Great temperature control today.

Staff manually washing unclean equipment and will run them through the mechanical dishwasher to sanitize.

Wiping cloth sanitizing solution is 100 PPM. – Good.