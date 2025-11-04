Grays Harbor County restaurant health inspections

There are two types of violations recorded on the inspection report:

Red critical violations are food handling practices that, when not done properly, are most likely to lead to foodborne illnesses. These food handling practices include:

Controlling temperatures, such as cooking meats to the proper temperature to kill foodborne disease germs, keeping food hot enough until it is served, and keeping food cold enough

Blue violations are primarily maintenance and sanitation issues that are not likely to be the cause of a foodborne illness.

If the establishment scores at least 35 but not more than 74 red points, a reinspection will occur within 30 days. During the reinspection, the inspector will confirm that all red point violations have been corrected.

If the establishment scores at least 75 red points or an imminent health hazard is observed, a closure will be posted. To reopen, the owner/operator must schedule an inspection and the inspector will confirm that all red point violations have been corrected and/or that the imminent health hazard has been corrected.

Inspections conducted from Oct. 22-31.

C & S Grocery – 112 W Main St Elma

Oct. 22, Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 20

Blue – 0

Observations and Corrective Actions

1: Milk and cheese being cold held at 47 degrees in the reach-in fridge.

Corrective Actions: Cold held food must maintain 41°F or less. PIC discarded out of temperature food. Refrigerator must be repaired.

2: Containers of lighter fluid and cleaning chemicals stored above ready to eat food in the grocery.

Corrective Actions: Containers of chemicals must be located in an area that is not above food, equipment, utensils, linens or single service items to prevent contamination. Correct by moving toxic chemicals.

Additional comments

Followed up on a complaint regarding grocery bags. All grocery bags in the establishment were new, single-use bags. The operator stated that bags are not reused.

Food is being sold that is not labeled for individual sale. You must keep food in its original packaging when it is not labeled for individual sale.

The store is currently under renovation. All surfaces have a layer of dust due to construction. A new floor is being installed without prior approval.

Lunchables in the customer reach-in refrigerator were more than one year expired, and string cheese had expired in February. These items were discarded. When questioned about the expired food, the operator stated that the food was not for sale.

The condenser in the walk-in refrigerator is completely iced over and leaking. The refrigerator must be serviced by the end of the week. A compliance plan is required. Mold was observed on the floor of the walk-in cooler.

The operator must obtain a valid Washington State Food Worker Card.

Soap and paper towels must be provided at the handwashing sink.

The operator stated that a dog was present in the back of the establishment. Ensure that the dog does NOT enter the grocery store.

As a reminder, all areas of the establishment related to food service are subject to inspection.

Burger King – Elma – 5 Eagle Dr Elma

Oct. 29, Food Inspection Type – Complaint

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Complaint inspection conducted today – a customer received a lemonade that tasted like urine. We reviewed video footage with time stamps and talked with management. Several camera angles in the kitchen area, drive thru, and drink station show no evidence of tampering.

Complaint focused inspection only – full routine conducted in August. Red blue form not filled out. No other issues observed during inspection.

Tienda Mexicana La Michoacana LLC, 500 E 1st St Aberdeen

Oct. 30, Food Inspection Type – Other

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Reach-in freezer had been turned off for a period of time, causing a pungent smell. The freezer is working now, but ensure food items remain frozen.

There was no food in the kitchen refrigerators. Refrigerators were clean.

No food was cooked today, so hot holding temperatures, cold holding temperatures, and cooling procedures were not observed.

A probe thermometer with a dial was located in the kitchen. Digital thermometer is recommended for better accuracy.

Asked food safety questions to the person in charge. Person in charge answered all questions accurately.

We will send over Spanish resources for safe food handling practices and correct temperatures as reminders for staff.

No moldy food found.

TCS food was removed from the walk-in fridge. Ambient air in the walk-in fridge was measured at41.5.

Food found in a plastic garbage bag in the walk-in refrigerator. You must keep all food in food grade containers.

CFPM certificate was on site.

You may re-open today.

Denny’s – 418 W Heron St Aberdeen

Oct. 31, Food Inspection Type – Reinspection

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Observations and Corrective Actions

1: Shelving inside the kitchen reach-in refrigerator still has visible grime. The walk-in refrigerator and attached freezer both have food debris on the floor. Some food debris is frozen to the ground in the freezer.

Corrective Actions: Non-food contact surfaces of the equipment must be kept clean and free of dust, dirt and food residue. The PIC stated that the shelving in the kitchen reach-in and the floors in the walk-in refrigerator and freezer will be deep cleaned tonight (10/31/2025).

Additional Comments

Timers have been added to all handwashing sinks to encourage proper handwashing duration. Employees were observed using the timers.

All handwashing sinks were fully stocked, accessible, and had instant hot water available.

The kitchen handwashing sink is still experiencing drainage issues. Snake the drain as needed.

Multiple digital probe thermometers have been purchased and were readily available in the kitchen.

Cut avocado was observed being stored directly on top of uncut avocados. Although all avocados had been washed, cut produce must be stored separately from uncut produce.

Floors have been cleaned.

Your establishment will remain on a step-up inspection frequency until further noted.

Lots of improvements made since the previous inspection.