Grays Harbor County restaurant health inspections

There are two types of violations recorded on the inspection report:

Red critical violations are food handling practices that, when not done properly, are most likely to lead to foodborne illnesses. These food handling practices include:

Controlling temperatures, such as cooking meats to the proper temperature to kill foodborne disease germs, keeping food hot enough until it is served, and keeping food cold enough

Blue violations are primarily maintenance and sanitation issues that are not likely to be the cause of a foodborne illness.

If the establishment scores at least 35 but not more than 74 red points, a reinspection will occur within 30 days. During the reinspection, the inspector will confirm that all red point violations have been corrected.

If the establishment scores at least 75 red points or an imminent health hazard is observed, a closure will be posted. To reopen, the owner/operator must schedule an inspection and the inspector will confirm that all red point violations have been corrected and/or that the imminent health hazard has been corrected.

Inspections conducted from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20

BayVue Hotel, Resort & Suites–685 Ocean Shores Blvd NW Ocean Shores

Oct. 17, Food Inspection Type – Reinspection

Red – 40

Blue – 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

1: Person-In-Charge (PIC) not aware of how to make sanitizer solution for the three-compartment sink for warewashing dishes and utensils. Bleach and test strips are available.

Corrective Actions: Person-In-Charge (PIC) must be knowledgeable of how to properly wash, rinse, and sanitize dishes. Education was provided on how to properly prepare a bleach solution. Make sure the concentration maintains 50-100ppm.

2: Sausages found at 120°F and hashbrown patties found at 112°F in the steam table. Water level inside unit was at the minimum.

Corrective Actions: Hot held food must be maintained at 135°F or above. Corrected by discarding sausages and hashbrown patties. Make sure to follow the manufacturer’s instructions for the steam table. Try adding more water to the unit to see if it helps maintain temperatures better.

3: Cream cheese packets found at 45°F and yogurt found at 48°F in the residential countertop refrigerator. Milk in the pitcher with the ice wand was measured at 46°F.

Corrective Actions: Cold held food must maintain 41°F or less. PIC moved cream cheese to Kutano reach-in refrigerator and discarded yogurt and milk.

Additional Comments

The countertop residential refrigerator, Antarctic Star JC-90VEL-F, in the breakfast bar has not been replaced and is still not maintaining temperature. The unit is not NSF certified. Per your last inspection report, you have until October 25, 2025 to replace the unit. Submit the make and model number for the replacement to my email for review and approval PRIOR to purchasing.

Grays Harbor County policy 2013-1 states that if any of the red critical violations are not corrected by the reinspection within 30 days, then a second reinspection is required within ten (10) days following the first reinspection. Re-inspection fees apply. You must submit payment in the amount of $260 to our office in the form of cash, check or money order or you can pay online. A 2nd re-inspection will occur within 10 days. All red critical violations must be corrected otherwise an administration conference will be required with an additional fee.

Lake Quinault School, 6130 State Hwy 101 Amanda Park

Oct. 20, Food Inspection Type, Routine

Red – 15

Blue – 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

1: HW sink is blocked by food items and a food cart.

Corrective Actions: Handwash sinks must be maintained to be accessible at all times for employee use. PIC moved items blocking HW sink.

2: Cantaloupe in salad being held at improper temperature.

Corrective Actions: Food must be maintained at proper temperatures during service and transport. Corrected by requiring destruction within 4 hours. Mark items for destruction. Do not save foods improperly held today.